Eish, Moozlie, loses out, vodka brand, ends her contract, after posting, beer brand

Mzansi rapper Moozlie has lost her dope contract with top booze brand Cruz Vodka aftre she posted a beer brand on her timeline

According to reports the star was not aware that she was not allowed to promote other booze brands while serving her contract with the vodka company

Cruz Vodka's spokesperson confirmed to a local publication that they've terminated the musician's cool contract

Moozlie has lost her cool contract with Cruz Vodka. The vodka brand reportedly ended their contract after she posted a beer brand on her timeline.

The partnership between the rapper and the vodka company started in September, last year. She rubbed them up the wrong way after she promoted Castle Lite on her social media accounts a few weeks back.

According to SAHipHopMag, sources revealed that the media personality did not read her contract well. She was not allowed to post other booze brands on her socials.

The big vodka brand confirmed to Sunday World that they have ended their working relationship with the Vatel rapper. The star usually posted snaps of herself with the big brand. Briefly News also saw the Instagram post that got the stunner fired.

