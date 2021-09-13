Exclusive: 'Uzalo's Masoja Msiza Chats About Show's Partnership With Vodka Brand

Uzalo's Masoja Msiza spoke to Briefly News about the telenovela's new partnership with Smirnoff

The actor shared that they're not encouraging viewers to drink but rather educating them about responsible drinking

He advised people who have started going to groove as the country have eased its lockdown rules to take cabs instead of drinking and driving

Uzalo's leading actor Masoja Msiza has opened up about the show's partnership with top alcohol brand, Smirnoff. The partnership is aimed at promoting responsible drinking.

The country's government has eased some of the lockdown regulations and most people have started going back to groove. Since the country relaxed the rules, most people have been drinking irresponsibly and Uzalo wants to make sure that everyone returns home safe after groove.

Masoja Msiza said the top vodka brand is part of the country's rich culture and is used even when families have traditional ceremonies. He advised people who drink to do it in a responsible way. He expressed that the partnership is not encouraging people to drink but rather to urge them to do it in a responsible way.

"The message is clear, always drink responsibly. Don't drink and drive. Know your limits. Use a metered taxi or Uber to transport you to your destination. There's always the tag line, not for persons under the age of 18."

According to the current storyline, a character named S'bonelo is selling alcohol he has been brewing illegally. He was recently caught by Nkunzi, played by Masoja, selling it at his KwaNjomane tavern. On the message they are trying to convey with the storyline, Masoja said:

"With Iswidi we learn two things, people get creative but the downside is that if proper procedures are not followed there can be dire consequences. The other side is that if it's properly inspected and licensed, I don't see a problem."

Things began to heat up on the show in August when Nkunzi decided to revamp and upgrade the much-loved KwaNjomane into a brand-new sizzling VIP lounge. This brought to life an iconic on-screen partnership to bring a new edge and excitement to the Uzalo world.

"This partnership allows us to take our audiences on a journey that does not only highlight enjoyment, but that also educates on responsibility," said Uzalo.

'Skeem Saam's Cornet Mamabolo injured

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo has hurt his arm. One of the star's arm is wrapped in a plaster cast and and arm sling.

Cornet, who plays the role of Tbose in the popular SABC 1 telenovela, has seemingly taken a break from filming following the unfortunate incident.

The star took to Instagram and posted a snap of himself showing his left hand with the plaster cast. According to ZAlebs, he captioned his post:

"Home nursing the arm. Big moves underway..."

The star did not share how his hand got injured. Some suspected that he fell while cycling. He usually posts snaps of himself riding his bicycle. His fans took to his timeline to wish him a speedy recovery.

