Popular and talented Skeem Saam star Cornet Mamabolo has hurt his arm and is currently at home nursing it

The actor, who portrays the character of Tbose in the soapie, posted a snap of himself chilling at home with his arm wrapped in a plaster cast

The thespian's worried fans took to his comment section to wish him a speedy recovery so he could get back to work soon

Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo has hurt his arm. One of the star's arms is wrapped in a plaster cast and and an arm sling. Cornet, who plays the role of Tbose in the popular SABC 1 telenovela, has seemingly taken a break from filming following the unfortunate incident.

Skeem Saam's Cornet Mamabolo, aka Tbose, has injured his arm. Image: @cornetmamabolo

Source: Instagram

The star took to Instagram and posted a snap of himself showing his left hand with the plaster cast. According to ZAlebs, he captioned his post:

"Home nursing the arm. Big moves underway..."

The star did not share how his hand got injured. Some suspected that he fell while cycling. He usually posts snaps of himself riding his bicycle.

His fans took to his timeline to wish him a speedy recovery. Check out some of their comments below:

sebasamogale wrote:

"Haaai man. Sorry for the misfortune. Speedy recovery."

lerato_vanwyk said:

"Get well soon."

marethabilek commented:

"What happened to your arm? Sorry."

bongeka.mdunge jokingly asked:

"Is Mapisti beating you abuti waka early so? Just kidding, fast recovery bro we love you."

ash_pretorius said:

"Speedy recovery to you my chomi. Plus you owe me a visit."

cuttyafrica added:

"Rest up and get better soon, champion."

Skeem Saam fans applaud show's writers after Tbose and Mapitsi's wedding

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam viewers took to social media to praise the telenovela's writers for a great storyline. The fans watched the wedding of Mapitsi and Thabo on the popular SABC 1 show on Monday night, 30 August.

Mapitsi and Thabo, played by Mogau Motlhatswi and Cornet Mamabolo respectively, finally tied the knot after a roller-coaster relationship. According to the telenovela's storyline, Mapitsi and Tbose started dating when they were in high school.

They became parents when they were just teenagers. They broke up and moved on until they decided to rekindle their love when they were adults and working, according to TshisaLIVE.

