'Skeem Saam': Fans Applaud Show's Writers After Mapitsi and Thabo's Wedding

Skeem Saam fans flooded social media with positive comments after watching Mapitsi and Thabo's wedding on Monday night

The viewers of the popular SABC 1 show praised the writers for continuing to deliver a catchy and great storyline

Mapitsi and Tbose started dating back in high school, broke up and got back together when they were working and decided to get hitched

Skeem Saam viewers took to social media to praise the telenovela's writers for a great storyline. The fans watched the wedding of Mapitsi and Thabo on the popular SABC 1 show on Monday night, 30 August.

Mapitsi and Thabo, played by Mogau Motlhatswi and Cornet Mamabolo respectively, finally tied the knot after a rollercoaster relationship. According to the telenovela's storyline, Mapitsi and Tbose started dating when they were in high school.

'Skeem Saam's Mapitsi and Thabo's got married on Monday night. Image: @mogau_pm

Source: Twitter

They became parents when they were just teenagers. They broke up and moved on until they decided to rekindle their love when they were adults and working, according to TshisaLIVE.

The fans of the telenovela took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the wedding. Check out some of the comments below:

@m_ramms wrote:

"#SkeemSaam is serving wedding goals... They look so beautiful."

@Lebogangsemeny2 commented:

"The most beautiful wedding."

@Souphie11 said:

"Skeem Saam remains undefeated this season guys, after the wedding they will hit us with Pretty's pregnancy."

@missleem added:

"I'm so emotional bathong. Phela we grew up le Thabo le Mapitsi."

'Skeem Saam's Mogau Motlhatswi celebrates 29th birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Mogau Motlhatswi celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, 13 July. The stunner is turning 29. Mogau plays the role of Mapitsi in the popular SABC 1 telenovela. She took to social media to wish herself a happy birthday.

The thespian also thanked God for protecting and guiding her since she was born. She shared a snap of herself when she was a little girl and other snaps of herself taken recently. According to ZAlebs, she captioned her Instagram post:

"How it started vs how it’s going. A very happy birthday to me. Thank you God for never forsaking me, for always guiding me and for your constant protection."

