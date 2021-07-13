Skeem Saam's Mapitsi: Actress Mogau Motlhatswi Celebrates 29th Birthday

Talented Skeem Saam star Mogau Motlhatswi is celebrating her 29th birthday on this day, 13 July

Mogau, who portrays the character of Mapitsi, took to social media to wish herself a happy birthday

Other Skeem Saam stars such as Clement Maosa and Pebetsi Matlaila also took to Mogau's comment section to wish her a fabulous birthday

Skeem Saam actress Mogau Motlhatswi is celebrating her birthday this Tuesday, 13 July. The stunner is turning 29.

Mogau plays the role of Mapitsi in the popular SABC 1 telenovela. She took to social media to wish herself a happy birthday.

Skeem Saam actress Mogau Motlhatswi, aka Mapitsi, celebrates 29th birthday. Image: @mogaupm

Source: Instagram

The thespian also thanked God for protecting and guiding her since she was born. She shared a snap of herself when she was a little girl and other snaps of herself taken recently. According to ZAlebs, she captioned her Instagram post:

"How it started vs how it’s going. A very happy birthday to me. Thank you God for never forsaking me, for always guiding me and for your constant protection."

According to Wikipedia, Mogau was born on 13 July, 1992. The star's cast-mates took to her comment section to also with her a fabulous day. Check out some of their comments below:

Clement Maosa said:

"Happy birthday."

Austin Rethabile wrote:

"Happy birthday babe."

Cornet Mamabolo commented:

"Happy birthday."

Pebetsi Matlaila said:

"Happy Birthday Darling.

Shoki Mmola added:

"Happy Birthday Mogau."

Skeem Saam's Makgofe Moagi celebrates 42nd birthday

In similar news, Briefly News reported previously that Skeem Saam actress Makgofe Moagi celebrated her 42nd birthday on Sunday, 7 March. The stunner, who plays the role of Charity Ramabu in the popular soapie, took to Twitter to share what her birth date means to her.

"Born on the day of a number that represents completion and perfection. What are we doing today?! It’s my birthday after all!"

Makgofe's fans and friends in the entertainment industry took to her comment section to wish her a happy birthday. Actress Terry Pheto said:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

@FirstLadyTshepi wrote:

"Wishing you all the best and many more years of success, joy and good health. May God bless you abundantly Makgofe, hope you enjoy your day and you're beautiful honey."

