8 Pics: Pearl Modiadie and Lorna Maseko Living It Up in Camps Bay

Celeb besties Lorna Maseko and Pearl Modiadie have welcomed the new season in with a bang with their recent girls' trip

The gal pals headed down to Cape Town to enjoy some much needed quiet time, tucked away in the beautiful Camps Bay

Pearl and Lorna shared the most enviable snaps of their little getaway, leaving followers wishing they could score an invite

Former MetroFM radio host Pearl Modiadie and her bestie Lorna Maskeo recently took a break from the busyness of Jozi to go enjoy some downtime on the beaches on Camps Bay.

TimesLIVE reports that Pearl has been laying low and taking it easy since she left the radio station but leaving hints on her social media about what her next career move might be.

The ballet dancer and her friend made sure to grace their timelines with some pretty enviable snaps while they enjoyed their holiday. The celeb duo's Instagram pages were popping with some highlights from the trip.

Here is a sneak peek at the moments they shared from the girls' weekend.

Briefly News reported Pearl Modiadie suffered from a terrible migraine recently. The throbbing headache left the media personality with a red left eye.

The star's worried fans thought someone had beat her up. They flooded her comment section on her Instagram Stories with messages of concern after their fave posted a video of herself with the red eye.

The former Metro FM presenter had to explain to the concerned fans that she had the worst headache of her life. She denied that someone had roughed her up. According to ZAlebs, the stunner reiterated:

"I am okay now but I wasn't when I took that video because I had the worst migraine in the world. I was fine by the morning though but yea I am getting messages of concern. I am really okay, I promise."

A migraine is a recurrent throbbing headache that typically affects one side of the head and is often accompanied by nausea and disturbed vision.

Source: Briefly.co.za