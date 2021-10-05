Pearl Modiadie suffered from a worst headache of her life recently which left her with a red left eye

The stunner's worried fans thought someone had assaulted their fave which then resulted in the red eye

The former Metro FM presenter has shared that she's fine but she was suffering from a migraine when she took the video in which she has a red eye

Pearl Modiadie suffered from a terrible migraine recently. The throbbing headache left the media personality with a red left eye.

Pearl Modiadie has a terribly headache that left her with a red eye. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

The star's worried fans thought someone had beat her up. They flooded her comment section on her Instagram Stories with messages of concern after their fave posted a video of herself with the red eye.

The former Metro FM presenter had to explain to the concerned fans that she had the worst headache of her life. She denied that someone had roughed her up. According to ZAlebs, the stunner reiterated:

"I am okay now but I wasn't when I took that video because I had the worst migraine in the world. I was fine by the morning though but yea I am getting messages of concern. I am really okay, I promise."

Pearl Modiadie has explained to her fans how she ended up with a red eye. Screenshot: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

A migraine is a recurrent throbbing headache that typically affects one side of the head and is often accompanied by nausea and disturbed vision.

Pearl Modiadie shows off filthy rich baby daddy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Modiadie recently showed off both her son and baby daddy to the world when they celebrated his 1st birthday recently. The baby is an absolute cutey but what really caught the attention of many was her baby daddy, Nathaniel Oppenheimer.

Many social media users seem to believe that Nathaniel belongs to the filthy rich Oppenheimer family and congratulated Modiadie for essentially securing the bag.

However, the French businessman has not acknowledged any links with the billionaire Oppenheimer empire in Mzansi. Reacting to the snaps, @pride_hilfiger said:

“Nathaniel Oppenheimer as in the great grandson of Nicholas "Nicky" Oppenheimer and as in the child of Jonathan Oppenheimer and the late Jennifer Ward? Nah, she has won.”

Source: Briefly.co.za