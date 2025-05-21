Dricus Du Plessis fires back at Khamzat Chimaev after a trolling post from the Russian-Emirati fighter concerning his team on social media

Chimaev posted a photo of Du Plessis' team with five donuts and a laughing emoji as they upcoming fight in Chicago in a few months continue to heat up

Du Plessis' clap back sparked reactions from netizens online as the fans believe the exchange between the two undefeated fighters is a good thing ahead of their bout

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has responded sharply after Khamzat Chimaev took a jab at him and his team on social media ahead of their highly anticipated bout.

The South African MMA star is set to defend his UFC middleweight title against Chimaev at UFC 319 on Saturday, 16 August 2025, in Chicago, United States.

The 31-year-old fighter remains undefeated in the UFC, having successfully defended his middleweight title against Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, cementing his dominance in the division. However, he will be facing an undefeated Chimaev in this upcoming showdown.

Chimaev Trolls Du Plessis’ Team with Donut Emoji Post

Chimaev posted a photo featuring Du Plessis’ team alongside five donuts and a laughing emoji, sparking plenty of reactions on social media.

While some fans saw it as harmless banter, others viewed it as a calculated dig, possibly implying the team was soft, out of shape, or not ready for a serious fight.

“@dricusduplessis 🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🤣,” the Russian-Emirati fighter captioned the photo he posted on X.

Du Plessis Claps Back at Chimaev

Never one to back down and known as the King of Trash Talk, Du Plessis responded to Chimaev’s post with sharp words on his official X account.

The South African’s comeback, which many saw as an insult, drew strong reactions from fans across social media.

“O sh*t would get you but there’s no inbred emoji,” the UFC middleweight champion fired back at Chimaev.

Reactions as Du Plessis Hits Back at Chimaev’s Post

chris_platt.13 said:

"I got DDP by painting a tunnel on a wall and Khamzat running into it."

heysunglassesmma wrote:

"No way the presser between these two doesn’t get taken down on YouTube."

killerfightpicks added:

"South African Chad can’t be bullied, he is the alpha bully."

tasio_14 commented:

"Nah this guy is invincible in the cage and outside of it, I am done doubting this guy."

sgmpodcst reacted:

"This is the level of pettiness we need in the UFC."

mz3_05 shared:

"DDP is currently studying the multiple conflicts in Chechnya and death statistics to become an even more educated hater."

ronniedenver implied:

"I can’t wait to see DDP take him to the late rounds & punish him."

