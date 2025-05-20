Solly Makhubela started Magesi FC in 2011 by supporting a group of young boys from his Limpopo community who lacked resources

From the dusty streets of Ga-Moletjie in Limpopo to the bright lights of the DStv Premiership, Solly Makhubela’s journey with Magesi FC is a striking reminder of how far vision, community spirit, and unshakable passion can take a man, and a football club.

A team born from dust and dreams

Back in 2011, Makhubela wasn’t a football club owner. He was a concerned community member approached by a group of boys who had nothing but dreams, and no boots, no kits, no transport. That moment, he says, changed his life.

“I saw the eagerness in these boys. They wanted to play, to succeed, but they didn’t have the resources or opportunities. That’s when I decided to form a team in Moletjie.”

Magesi FC was born not out of money, but out of heart. Under his guidance, the club stormed through the ranks of the ABC Motsepe League, becoming a consistent threat at the national playoffs.

Climbing the ladder: Setbacks and success

In the 2015–16 season, Magesi FC clinched the Limpopo Stream title of the SAFA Second Division and secured promotion to the National First Division (NFD). It was a hard-earned milestone, but their stay was short-lived, relegation came just a season later.

True to form, Makhubela didn’t throw in the towel. The club bounced back in the 2021–22 season, regaining promotion. And this time, they meant business.

Making history

In 2023–24, Magesi FC stunned the country. With veteran coach Clinton Larsen at the helm and experienced players like Elvis Chipezeze and Deolin Mekoa anchoring the team, they won the NFD title with two games to spare, securing their spot in the DStv Premiership.

But the real jaw-dropper came in the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup. Magesi FC toppled powerhouses Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to lift their first top-flight trophy, a Cinderella story that proved their place among the elite.

Leadership that listens

Unlike the iron-fisted owners of football folklore, Makhubela leads differently.

“It’s not about me. I listen to the management and the coach. They are the ones who run the team day-to-day. My role is to support them and ensure we have the resources to succeed.”

His appointments, like seasoned administrator Peter Koutroulis and tactician Clinton Larsen, have given the club structure and stability.

The road ahead for Magesi

Makhubela is already planning for life at the top. Home games in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership season have been played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, but he’s exploring other venues to keep the club rooted in Limpopo.

Off the pitch, his focus remains on youth development and giving back to the community that raised him.

Honours at a glance

National First Division: 2023–24 (Promoted)

SAFA Second Division (Limpopo Stream): 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2021–22

SAFA Second Division: 2015–16

Carling Knockout Cup: 2024

League Record Highlights

2023–24 (NFD): 1st – Promoted

2016–17 (NFD): 15th – Relegated

2021–22 (SAFA Stream B): 1st – Promoted

Solly Makhubela’s story is more than football. It’s about grit, belief, and the power of community. Magesi FC isn’t just a team, it’s a movement. And Makhubela, its beating heart, is far from done.

