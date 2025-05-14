His wealth stems from football, security, cleaning services, and property investments

While the PSL club boosts his profile, most profits come from Chippa Holdings' government contracts

Mpengesi’s rise from Gqeberha’s streets to PSL boardrooms shows grit, timing, and strategic diversification

Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi, the charismatic owner of Chippa United, has built an estimated net worth of R100–R200 million, making him one of the most intriguing figures in South African football. Behind the glitz of matchdays and the drama of managerial changes lies a calculated business mind with roots in Gqeberha’s townships.

From township to PSL: Chippa Mpengesi’s early hustle

Born in New Brighton, Gqeberha, around 1977, Mpengesi’s early life was shaped by South Africa’s transition from apartheid. Without formal business training, he cut his teeth in the world of small contracts during the early 2000s—offering security and cleaning services. His upbringing in a football-loving community planted the seed for his later venture into the PSL.

Chippa United: The face of his fortune

Founded in 2010 and promoted to the PSL by 2012, Chippa United became Mpengesi’s flagship brand. With matchday crowds ranging from 5,000 to 15,000 and sponsorship deals with the likes of Absa and Vodacom, the club reportedly generates R10–R30 million in annual revenue. TV rights and player transfers further boost income, though operational costs often reduce profit margins to R5–R15 million.

Chippa holdings: The engine of wealth

While Chippa United garners attention, the true financial engine is Chippa Holdings, his privately owned company offering security and cleaning services. Contracts with municipalities and public institutions across the Eastern Cape bring in an estimated R30–R80 million per year, according to industry benchmarks. Mpengesi’s strategy of pairing high-profile, high-risk ventures like football with steady earners like facilities management is key to his stability.

Property, assets and local impact in Gqeberha

Mpengesi reportedly holds property assets worth R5–R20 million in Gqeberha, possibly in suburbs like Summerstrand. His lifestyle includes a fleet of luxury vehicles, though he remains relatively low-profile. Beyond the boardroom, he funds youth academies and school tournaments, quietly investing R1–R2 million annually in grassroots sport.

Lessons for professionals: Grounded growth

Mpengesi’s R100 million net worth is not just a headline figure—it’s a story of calculated diversification, township grit, and local impact. For professionals, his journey offers a blueprint: align passion with profit, reinvest locally, and grow without forgetting your roots.

