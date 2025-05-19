Bradley Carnell's side claimed first place in the MLS Eastern Conference with a narrow 1-0 win over Atlanta United.

The South African centre-back impressed with a full 90-minute performance, contributing to a vital clean sheet.

With 29 points from 14 games, the Union are off to their most successful start in club history, showcasing Carnell’s tactical impact.

Bradley Carnell’s Philadelphia Union climbed to the summit of the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Atlanta United.

South Africa’s Makhanya impresses in defence

South African centre-back Olwethu Makhanya delivered a solid performance at the back, completing the full 90 minutes and helping his side secure a crucial clean sheet. The former Stellenbosch FC defender continues to thrive under Carnell’s guidance in the American top flight.

Union off to a record-breaking start

With 29 points from their opening 14 fixtures, the Union are enjoying their most successful start to an MLS campaign in club history. The disciplined and defensively sound side have been one of the league’s most consistent outfits this season.

Carnell’s tactical touch paying off

Bradley Carnell, who previously coached St. Louis City, has brought a clear tactical identity to the Union. His side’s resilience and organisation were on full display against a dangerous Atlanta outfit, and their rise to the top of the table is no fluke.

Other South Africans plying their trade abroad

Several South African footballers were in action across the globe this past weekend, making their presence felt in various leagues from the United States to Egypt and Europe.

Hlongwane features as Minnesota cruise past St Louis

Bongokuhle Hlongwane played 76 minutes for Minnesota United in their convincing 3-0 victory over St Louis in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday. The Bafana Bafana forward was lively throughout his time on the pitch, contributing to the team’s attacking dominance before being substituted late in the second half.

Ntsabeleng makes late cameo in FC Dallas defeat

In another MLS fixture, Tsiki Ntsabeleng came off the bench in the 82nd minute for FC Dallas. Unfortunately, his side could not overturn the scoreline and went down 2-0 to Houston Dynamo. Ntsabeleng’s cameo was not enough to inspire a late comeback.

Lakay shines and sees red in Egypt

Fagrie Lakay delivered a mixed performance in the Egyptian Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The former Cape Town City striker set up Islam Issa’s opening goal in the 8th minute as Ceramica Cleopatra thrashed Al Masry 4-0. However, Lakay’s afternoon ended on a sour note after he was shown a straight red card in the 68th minute, cutting his standout performance short.

Van Wyk helps Ried clinch promotion in Austria

Antonio van Wyk came off the bench in the 74th minute as SV Ried sealed promotion to Austria’s top division with a win over Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz. The ex-Stellenbosch winger made his 18th appearance of the season, playing a supporting role in the club’s successful promotion campaign.

