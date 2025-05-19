South African stood tall among other nations that participated at the CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Amajita won the competition for the first-time ever after defeating Morocco in the final of the competition at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening

Briefly News outlines the top five best players for South Africa after lifting the title in Egypt over the weekend

South Africa clinched their first-ever CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations title after defeating Morocco in the final of the 2025 edition held in Egypt.

Amajita lost their opening match against the host nation but went on to win the tournament, with their players dominating the individual awards.

Briefly News takes a look at the five best players for Amajita at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Five Best Players for South Africa at AFCON U20

1. Fletcher Smythe-Lowe

The 18-year-old produced a world-class performance throughout the competition and emerged as one of South Africa’s breakout stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His exceptional goalkeeping earned praise from fans and analysts alike. With sharp reflexes, excellent shot-stopping, and calmness under pressure, Smythe-Lowe was vital in keeping Amajita competitive.

The Estoril goalkeeper was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament and won Man of the Match for his performance in the final against Morocco.

2. Shakiel April

The Cape Town City forward was a constant threat in the final third throughout the competition. He brought pace, creativity, and direct attacking play to Amajita’s frontline.

April’s intelligent movement off the ball and sharp instincts around goal made him a key figure in South Africa’s offensive build-up.

He was fearless taking on defenders, clinical in front of goal, and adept at creating chances for teammates.

3. Neo Rapoo

Rapoo showed composure and consistency at left-back throughout the tournament. His ability to balance defensive duties with forward runs made him a dual threat on the flank.

He was often deployed as a left wing-back and delivered world-class performances in that role.

4. Siviwe Nkwali

Anchoring Amajita’s defence, Nkwali was a rock alongside Tylon Smith. His physical presence and ability to read opponents’ attacking play helped Amajita defend effectively.

His performances ensured the team did not feel the absence of Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

5. Tylon Smith

Alongside Nkwali, Smith formed one of the strongest defensive pairings in the competition. The Stellenbosch FC defender clinched the Player of the Tournament award thanks to his outstanding performances.

The 20-year-old’s positioning, anticipation, and ability to win crucial duels made him one of the squad’s most consistent performers. He also scored the decisive goal that helped Amajita defeat Nigeria’s Flying Eagles in the semi-final.

These five youngsters were crucial to Amajita’s success at the U20 AFCON and represent the next wave of talent for South African football.

Three Amajita stars Chiefs should consider signing

Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs have been advised to monitor three standout Amajita players who shone at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

A top sports journalist praised their performances, highlighting their potential to strengthen the Amakhosi squad as the club plans for the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News