Rayno Nel has raised South Africa's flag high once again as he win the 2025 World's Strongest Man competition held in the United States of America

The 30-year-old, who captained CUT in three successive Varsity Cup seasons, defeated two former champions to win the competition in North America

Nel's win sparked different reactions from netizens on social media, with several people praising him for his new achievement

South African rugby player Rayno Nel has etched his name in history as the first African to win the World’s Strongest Man competition, and the first rookie champion since 1997.

Nel captained CUT in three consecutive Varsity Cup seasons before earning a call-up to the Cheetahs. He began dedicated strongman training in 2022 while balancing his athletic pursuits with a career as an electrical engineer.

Nel Crowned World’s Strongest Man

Nel, weighing 148kg, narrowly edged out defending champion Tom Stoltman by just half a point over the two-day final in Sacramento, California, to claim the prestigious title.

Leading up to the 2025 World’s Strongest Man and during the initial two days of competition, the focus was primarily on the anticipated showdown between former champions Mitchell Hooper and Tom Stoltman.

2025 World’s Strongest Man Podium

Rayno Nel — 47 points

Tom Stoltman — 46.5 points

Mitchell Hooper — 43.5 points

Nel’s meteoric rise to the record books is no surprise, given his dominance in his brief strongman career. Prior to the 2025 World’s Strongest Man, he secured victories in five of the six international competitions he entered.

The 30-year-old during an interview after being crowned the Strongest man in the world, expressed immense pride in representing South Africa.

“To represent [South Africa] in any way whatsoever, it feels surreal,” Nel told USA Today. “We’re a small country with many struggles. To have something like this means a lot to my people.”

The South African Rugby Community will be happy with this news as they were thrown into mourning last week over the death of Cornal Hendricks.

Siya Kolisi and the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also paid tribute to the former Springboks star.

Reactions as Nel becomes World Strongest man

Kirsty Stephen said:

"Congratulations Nel, what a competition! Absolutely gutted for big Tom and can't help but think the very calculating Hooper purposely didn't finish all 5 stones 🤔"

Michael Hardstaff wrote:

"Congratulations Rayno, gutted for Tom "The Albatross" Stoltman any other event than the Hercules holds then he’d of walked it."

David Anthony reacted:

"SA sports cooking again 🇿🇦."

Chuck Noonan shared:

"Rayno does strongman on the side. He works a full time job as an electrical engineer. Impressive to say the least."

Simon Palmer added:

"Well done Nel on your win at your debut too, pure class. 💪 Shame Tom missed out by half a point but great effort from him. He will come back stronger than ever I'm sure 👍💪"

Alvin Perumal responded:

"SA is really doing great in the world of sport at the moment!!CONGRATULATIONS!!!👌💪💯🎉🥳🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"

Ryan Thomson shared:

"Not gonna lie, I think Hooper made this happen. He ALWAYS lifts all 5 stones. Then suddenly this year he only does 4? Purposely blocked Tom from the win in my opinion. Obviously huge congrats to Rayno, what a performance! Gained points where he needed them, and very happy to have someone actually give Tom and Mitch a challenge!"

