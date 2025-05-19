Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has reacted to Amajita being crowned champions of Africa

The South African tactician expressed his joy after Amajita defeated Morocco in the final of the tournament on Sunday evening

South Africa, alongside Morocco, Egypt, and Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, will represent Africa at the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup, which will be held in Chile later this year

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has joined the celebrations following South Africa’s under-20 side emerging as champions at the recently concluded CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Amajita secured victory in the tournament with a resounding win over Morocco in the final, thanks to a second-half strike from Gomolemo Kekana, assisted by South African goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe.

This marked South Africa’s first-ever triumph in the competition, avenging their sole previous final loss—a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in 1997.

Mosimane Reacts to Amajita’s AFCON U20 Win

According to iDiskiTimes, Mosimane joined other South Africans in praising Amajita’s success at the U20 AFCON in Egypt.

“South Africa U20, conquering Africa,” the former Bafana Bafana coach posted on social media.

“Again, it is not the first time we are experiencing all these! We are the Champs of Africa. What a remarkable period in our life that South Africa is experiencing all these great achievements.”

South Africa U20 head coach Raymond Mdaka also praised his team’s historic triumph and credited the DStv Diski Challenge for its role in developing young talent.

“I salute the DDC because it made it easy for us to see players weekend after weekend, watching them perform in different places,” Mdaka said.

“The country is vast. Without the DStv Diski Challenge, we wouldn’t have been able to spot these players or follow up with them properly."

Amajita’s Journey to the Final

South Africa began the tournament with a defeat against hosts Egypt but bounced back with a crucial 1-0 victory over Tanzania, thanks to Shakiel April’s goal.

They then thrashed Sierra Leone 4-1 in their third group game at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia.

Amajita ended the group phase with a draw against Zambia and were paired with the Democratic Republic of Congo in the quarter-finals, where Thabang Mahlangu’s late extra-time strike secured their passage to the semis.

In the semi-finals, Tylon Smith’s goal gave Amajita the edge over Nigeria, sending them through to the final.

At the end of the competition, South African players dominated the individual awards, with the only exception being the Fair Play Award, which was won by Morocco.

How much Amajita earned after winning AFCON U20

