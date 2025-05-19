Premier Soccer League club played huge impact in South Africa under-20 triumph at the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Amajita won the competition after beating Morocco in the final at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening

Briefly takes a look at the top three Premier Soccer League clubs that contributed most players in the Amajita squad that won the AFCON title in Egypt

South Africa have been crowned African champions in Under-20 category after winning 2025 CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Amajita defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final thanks to a second-half goal from Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gomolemo Kekana at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Premier Soccer League supplied most of the players in Raymond Mdaka’s squad, with only one player featuring for a European club.

Briefly News highlights the top three PSL clubs with the most players in the victorious South African under-20 squad at the AFCON tournament in Egypt over the weekend.

Top 3 PSL Clubs with Most Players in Amajita Squad

1. Kaizer Chiefs – 5 players

Kaizer Chiefs lead the way with five players selected for the national U20 squad. The Glamour Boys, winners of this season’s DStv Diski Challenge, contributed several players from their title-winning side.

First-team player Mfundo Vilakazi tops the list of Chiefs representatives, joined by goalkeeper Takalani Mazhamba, defenders Sifiso Timba, Gopolang Taunyane, and Kabelo Nkgwesa.

The Amakhosi Academy has garnered attention in recent years, and their strong showing at international level demonstrates the quality of talent they are producing for the big stage.

2. Mamelodi Sundowns – 4 players

The Betway Premiership champions follow with four players in the Amajita squad. Gomolemo Kekana, who scored the winning goal in the final, leads their contingent.

He is joined by defender Asekho Tiwane, defender Thato Sibiya, and first-team regular Kutlwano Letlhaku.

Sundowns remain a powerhouse in South African football, excelling not only in the Premiership but also at youth level.

3. Cape Town City, Stellenbosch FC, and SuperSport United – 3 players each

There is a three-way tie for third place as Cape Town City, Stellenbosch FC, and SuperSport United each contributed three players to the winning squad.

Cape Town City’s representatives were midfielder Patrick Autata, forward Shakiel April, and forward Jody Ah Shene.

Stellenbosch FC produced the Player of the Tournament, Tylon Smith, who was joined by midfielders Faiz Abrahams and Langelihle Phili.

SuperSport United’s players included defender Neo Rapoo, midfielder Lazola Maku, and forward Thabang Mahlangu.

Other PSL clubs with a single player in the squad were Sekhukhune United and Cape Town Spurs, with starting goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe playing in Portugal’s Estoril.

Notably, Orlando Pirates did not contribute any players to the Amajita squad. Mbekezeli Mbokazi was initially expected to join but was withheld by the club as they focused on the league title and the CAF Champions League during the tournament period.

