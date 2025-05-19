South Africa’s U-20 national team, Amajita, clinched a 1-0 victory over Morocco in the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final, signalling a major milestone for youth football in the country

Head coach Raymond Mdaka praised the Dstv Diski Challenge (DDC) for its critical role in shaping and preparing the team, calling it “pivotal” to their tournament success

Football fans and analysts, including Khethelo, Quieten Coke, and Isai Horne, backed Mdaka’s statement, highlighting the DDC’s structured approach and its contribution to long-term youth development in South Africa

Amajita secured a remarkable 1-0 win over Morocco in the final of the CAF U 20 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, marking a significant achievement for South African youth football. Head coach Raymond Mdaka credited the Dstv Diski Challenge (DDC) for playing a crucial role in the team’s success throughout the tournament.

Golden Glove winner Smythe-Lowe and Player of the Tournament Smith led from the front. Image: iDiski/X

Source: Twitter

DDC: The backbone of Amajita’s success

Speaking to SABC Sport, Mdaka emphasised that the DDC’s structured approach has been fundamental in preparing the squad for the high demands of continental competition

Watch below video:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Positive reactions from the football community

Voices within the football community have echoed Mdaka’s sentiments.

“I agree with him.”

Quieten Coke

“The DDC's structure notably contributed to overall team development.”

Isai Horne

“The success in youth tournaments reflects well on developmental programs like the DDC establishing essential groundwork.”

Kaizer Chiefs clinched the DDC 2024/25 season title

Kaizer Chiefs won the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) 2024/25 season, demonstrating strong performance throughout the competition. The club’s success reflects its focus on developing young players and building a pipeline for future first-team members. This win positions Kaizer Chiefs well in the youth football landscape for the upcoming seasons.

Fletcher Smythe-Lowe and Tylon Smith were the standout stars as Amajita made history in Egypt. Image: iDiski/X

Source: Twitter

Amajita sweeps U20 AFCON awards

Amajita, not only lifted their maiden CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations title in Egypt with a 1-0 victory over Morocco, but they also dominated the individual accolades, underlining their total control of the tournament.

Gomolemo Kekana’s second-half goal sealed the revenge win against the North Africans, who had denied South Africa the title back in 1997. But it was more than just redemption, it was a display of excellence from a golden generation.

Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, who was immense between the posts, walked away with the Golden Glove for Goalkeeper of the Tournament and was named Man of the Match in the final. Tylon Smith, the Stellenbosch FC defender, earned the prestigious Player of the Tournament award following his consistent dominance, including a standout performance against Nigeria in the semi-final.

Top 5 best players for Amajita at just concluded AFCON U20 in Egypt

Briefly News previously highlighted the top five best performers for South Africa at the tournament: Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, the Golden Glove winner and final’s Man of the Match; Shakiel April, a dynamic forward with pace and creativity; Neo Rapoo, a consistent and balanced left-back; Siviwe Nkwali, a rock-solid centre-back; and Tylon Smith, the Player of the Tournament and semi-final match-winner.

Source: Briefly News