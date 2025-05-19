Amajita Win CAF U-20 AFCON Final: "DDC Played a Pivotal Role in Our Success," Says Mdaka
- South Africa’s U-20 national team, Amajita, clinched a 1-0 victory over Morocco in the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final, signalling a major milestone for youth football in the country
- Head coach Raymond Mdaka praised the Dstv Diski Challenge (DDC) for its critical role in shaping and preparing the team, calling it “pivotal” to their tournament success
- Football fans and analysts, including Khethelo, Quieten Coke, and Isai Horne, backed Mdaka’s statement, highlighting the DDC’s structured approach and its contribution to long-term youth development in South Africa
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Amajita secured a remarkable 1-0 win over Morocco in the final of the CAF U 20 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, marking a significant achievement for South African youth football. Head coach Raymond Mdaka credited the Dstv Diski Challenge (DDC) for playing a crucial role in the team’s success throughout the tournament.
DDC: The backbone of Amajita’s success
Speaking to SABC Sport, Mdaka emphasised that the DDC’s structured approach has been fundamental in preparing the squad for the high demands of continental competition
Watch below video:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Positive reactions from the football community
Voices within the football community have echoed Mdaka’s sentiments.
“I agree with him.”
Quieten Coke
“The DDC's structure notably contributed to overall team development.”
Isai Horne
“The success in youth tournaments reflects well on developmental programs like the DDC establishing essential groundwork.”
Kaizer Chiefs clinched the DDC 2024/25 season title
Kaizer Chiefs won the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) 2024/25 season, demonstrating strong performance throughout the competition. The club’s success reflects its focus on developing young players and building a pipeline for future first-team members. This win positions Kaizer Chiefs well in the youth football landscape for the upcoming seasons.
Amajita sweeps U20 AFCON awards
Amajita, not only lifted their maiden CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations title in Egypt with a 1-0 victory over Morocco, but they also dominated the individual accolades, underlining their total control of the tournament.
Gomolemo Kekana’s second-half goal sealed the revenge win against the North Africans, who had denied South Africa the title back in 1997. But it was more than just redemption, it was a display of excellence from a golden generation.
Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, who was immense between the posts, walked away with the Golden Glove for Goalkeeper of the Tournament and was named Man of the Match in the final. Tylon Smith, the Stellenbosch FC defender, earned the prestigious Player of the Tournament award following his consistent dominance, including a standout performance against Nigeria in the semi-final.
Top 5 best players for Amajita at just concluded AFCON U20 in Egypt
Briefly News previously highlighted the top five best performers for South Africa at the tournament: Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, the Golden Glove winner and final’s Man of the Match; Shakiel April, a dynamic forward with pace and creativity; Neo Rapoo, a consistent and balanced left-back; Siviwe Nkwali, a rock-solid centre-back; and Tylon Smith, the Player of the Tournament and semi-final match-winner.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a passionate sports journalist with six years of experience covering African and global sports. Harrison provides sharp analysis, engaging commentary, and compelling storytelling. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za