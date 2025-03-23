McCarthy Scores As Kaizer Chiefs Did Double Over Pirates in DDC Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs reserve team have completed a double over fierce rival Orlando Pirates in the DStv Diski Challenge's Soweto derby on Sunday

Kaizer Chiefs did a season double over Orlando Pirates in the DStv Diski Challenge's Soweto derby, as they claimed a 1-0 win over the Buccaneers reserve team at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

South African defender Aiden McCarthy scored a second-half penalty to claim all three points for the Glamour Boys reserve team.

Amakhosi secured the top spot on the DStv Diski Challenge league table with the win over their city rivals.

Aiden McCarthy scores as Kaizer Chiefs defeated Orlando Pirates in the DStv Diski Challenge league. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Orlando Pirates in DDC

Kaizer Chiefs were the better side in the opening minutes of the match and in the first five minutes, with Siphesihle Tati hitting the upright.

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Bayanda Zulu was put to the test after Thulani Mabasa hit a ferocious shot from long range.

The Glamour Boys had the chance to go ahead in the 24th minute after they were awarded a penalty with Pirates defender Mmatlou Sepale bringing down Imaad Hendricks, who was through on goal. Sepale was sent off by referee Moses Kheswa as it was a last-man challenge on Hendricks.

Aiden McCarthy stepped up to take the kick, but Zulu made a brilliant save to keep the scoreline goalless.

The Sea Robbers held on in the first 45 minutes with 10 men despite Kaizer Chiefs putting more pressure to get a goal.

Chiefs continued to dominate at the start of the second half but they were unable to break Orlando Pirates defence.

Kaizer Chiefs were awarded their second penalty of the match after Pirates defender Moses Mphekgoane brought down Hendricks in the 67th minute.

McCarthy made no mistake as he stepped up for the second time to take it and he beat Zulu to make it 1-0. The Bucs were unable to come back as Chiefs held on to their 1-0 lead to claim all three points at the Dr Molemela Stadium.

