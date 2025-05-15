President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Cornal Hendricks, praising his impact on and off the rugby field

The tribute from the President adds to the wave of condolences from across the South African rugby community and broader society

Netizens joined Ramaphoso in mourning the passing of the former Springboks star on social media

South Africa is in mourning following the death of former Springbok star Cornal Hendricks, who passed away at the age of 37 due to a heart attack.

Among the many tributes from across the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa offered a heartfelt message, honouring Hendricks not only for his sporting achievements but also for the values he embodied.

Hendricks, known for his explosive pace and resilience on the field, made a lasting impact on South African rugby and inspired countless fans with his performances in the green and gold jersey.

He faced health challenges early in his career and was forced to announce his retirement at the age of 27 in 2016, but made a remarkable comeback three years later after receiving medical clearance.

President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Hendricks

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to post a heartfelt tribute to Hendricks while extending his condolences to the late rugby star’s family and friends.

“My thoughts today are with the family, friends, and former teammates of Cornal Hendricks, the former Springboks star who has sadly passed away at just 37,” the statement read.

“This proud alumnus of Bergrivier Secondary School in Wellington defied the odds in his early life to follow his passion for rugby, beginning with standout performances for the Boland Cavaliers, and remained committed to uplifting his community throughout his journey.”

The President also reflected on Hendricks’ proud representation of South Africa on the international stage.

“Cornal Hendricks filled us with pride each time he donned the green and gold for both the national Sevens team and the Springbok XV, as well as during his time with the Cheetahs, Bulls, and Boland,” President Ramaphosa said.

“Though his life has been tragically cut short, his legacy of personal excellence and the positive impact he made through the Cornal Hendricks Foundation will be remembered with deep gratitude and respect.”

South Africans across the country have joined the President in paying tribute to the much-loved rugby icon on social media.

