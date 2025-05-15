South African rugby professional player Cornal Hendricks has passed away at the age of 37 after battling health issues for so long

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi expressed his sorrow and paid tribute to Hendricks on his official Instagram page

South Africans and other rugby fans joined the Boks skipper to send their condolence messages to the former Bulls star on social media

Siya Kolisi has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of former Springboks wing Cornal Hendricks, who passed away aged 37.

The former Bulls star reportedly died after suffering a massive heart attack on Wednesday, 14 May 2025.

Hendricks was celebrated for his pace, skill, and resilience on the pitch. He earned 12 test caps for the Springboks and famously scored a try against the All Blacks in 2014. Despite battling serious health challenges later in his career, including a heart condition that limited his playing opportunities, Hendricks remained a beloved figure in South African rugby. His determination and passion left a lasting impression on teammates and fans alike.

Former Springboks star Cornal Hendricks dies at age 37. Photo: Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

Forced to announce his retirement from rugby at the age of 27 in 2016 due to health concerns, Hendricks made a remarkable comeback in 2019 after receiving medical clearance and rejoined the Bulls. He went on to earn 115 caps and scored 34 tries across all competitions before playing his last match last year.

Siya Kolisi reacts to Hendricks’ death

The South African rugby community has united in mourning Hendricks’ passing, with tributes pouring in from fans and sports personalities alike.

Siya Kolisi, who is currently spending time with his friends in Peru, joined the outpouring of grief by posting a heartfelt message on his Instagram story to honour the former Springboks star.

Siya Kolisi leads tributes to his former Springboks star, Cornal Hendricks, passes away. Photo: Dan Mullan and Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

The current Springboks captain shared a photo of Hendricks on his IG story alongside the message:

"Rest in peace, brother."

Fans and fellow athletes took to social media to join Kolisi in paying tribute to the legendary South African rugby player.

Fans mourn the death for Cornal Hendricks

Mark Steenbok said:

"Heartbreaking news to wake up to. Cornal, you’ve run your race. Rest peacefully."

George96948772 commented:

"Condolences to Cornel's family and friends 🙏🙌😭😭 he was a world class rugby player and respected by everyone...RIP Cornel Hendrikse and thank you for what u did in rugby for the cheetahs... super rugby ...SA rugby and lately to to bulls."

GoddyJatelo shared:

"What is life man?! 😭Cornal Hendricks was a beast in the IRB 7s for South Africa before switching to the longer version of the game. A big blow to the game we love. Rest in peace CH.🙏🏾"

CaptSpringbok wrote:

"RIP Cornal Hendriks! Son of Paarl! Sad day for rugby! Thoughts and Prayers with his family! 🏉"

jdissanayaka reacted:

"Terrble news! May his soul rest in peace. What I heard was that calcium build up in young active men is the cause of these heart attacks."

