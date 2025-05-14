Siya Kolisi is currently in Peru, spending time with close friends amid reports making the rounds about divorce settlement with Rachel Kolisi

Reports suggest that Rachel may receive half of Kolisi’s assets as part of the settlement as there was no prenuptial agreement during their marriage

The South African rugby star's post sparked different reactions from his fans and followers on social media

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi appears to be finding peace away from his divorce issues with his former wife, Rachel Kolisi, as he spends quality time with close friends on a trip to Peru.

Amid swirling speculation about his net worth being significantly impacted by his marriage split, it is believed that he will have to share half of his assets with his ex-wife. The Sharks star is said to be worth around R35 million, meaning Rachel is set to receive half of his assets, approximately R17.5 million, as the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement during their marriage.

While neither Siya nor Rachel has confirmed any legal developments concerning the divorce, both continue to enjoy their time and share beautiful moments on social media.

Siya Kolisi spends time with friends in Peru

Siya Kolisi took to his official Instagram page to share a series of pictures showing that he's having a good time in Peru, away from all the pressure concerning the latest reports about his divorce.

Despite the recent reports about his divorce settlement, the Springboks star has remained quiet on the matter, choosing instead to share moments of friendship, nature, and peace from his Peruvian journey.

In the post, he mentioned that his long-time friend Nick Holton was getting married this week.

"Buenos Dias 🇵🇪 Peru @nic_holton91 and @majo.byla wedding week ❤️ Preparing iQadidi yalapha," Siya captioned his first post on social media.

The 33-year-old also shared a separate post with his friend Holton, where the duo was enjoying some time together away from the ladies on the trip.

"Peru 🇵🇪 with my amigo @nic_holton91," the caption of the second post reads.

Fans react as Siya Kolisi spends time with friends in Peru

hungrycapetonian said:

"Friendship like that is amazing and awesome that you're there for the big day. Salute."

oscarbroekhoff wrote:

"Is there no one who sees what I am seeing? He deserves happiness and a man who loves him."

limarugbyclub commented:

"That jersey suits you perfectly, Siya!🔥Thank you again for carrying a piece of Lima Rugby Club through Peru. You’re always welcome back!"

caleb_oosthuizen reacted:

"You look much happier now 👏🏽❤️"

priscillamabaso3 implied:

"Please remove this Siya - it’s hurtful to Rachel le two for two oyenza la?"

victorernstzitzke shared:

"Siya you should come to the north, to try the famous Peruvian ceviche!!! Enjoy your stay!!"

