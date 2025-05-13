Popular South African rapper Zakwe continued to gain the support of his adoring fans after posting progress of his weight loss

The 37-year-old shared a video of his exercise routine, which includes spending time pounding the pavement and sweating it out in the gym

Local netizens, including recording artist Prince Kaybee, reacted on social media to say they are proud of the 'Ngiyabonga' hitmaker and wished him well

Rapper Zakwe is known as a hitmaker in South Africa, but now the 37-year-old hopes to turn heads by impressing fans with his weight loss.

The Ngiyabonga hitmaker shared a video of his work out which includes him spending time on the road after he set himself a goal to drop a few kilograms.

Before he shared his latest video, the 37-year-old got previous support from fans after saying he plans to lose weight while appearing on the TV show, Heavyweights.

Zakwe pounds the pavements and spends time in the gym

Zakwe shared his progress in the video below:

In his bid to lose weight, Zakwe has taken to long distance running and spending time in the gym as he continues his weight loss journey.

Zakwe has been committed to losing weight and has often shared clips of his progress as he continues to gain the support of his loyal fans.

The 37-year-old though has not forgotten his fans by performing on stages across the country and has often shared videos of himself dancing to his beats.

Watch one of Zakwe's recent performances in the video below:

In 2024, Zakwe even took his talents overseas after performing in three cities in the United States of America, while he continues to be a popular figure among local fans.

Fans offer Zakwe support

Local music fans, including recording artist Prince Kaybee, offered Zakwe support, saying the 37-year-old should keep pushing and never give up.

Mzansi recording artist princekaybee_sa offered his support:

“KEEP GOING❤️❤️❤️.”

Afrocentric_agency is keeping an eye on Zakwe:

“Kwasuka lokho. I will be here watching again @zakwesa, I am not giving up on you!!!”

Mzulumajola is impressed:

“Nice one Ziri Zoro🔥🔥.”

Pegg.dbn issupportive:

“Let's go king 🔥”

Therealmohaukwebu is proud of Zakwe:

“Proud of you grootmaan, daily, every minute. 🔥🙌❤️🙌🔥👏🔥🙌❤️❤️❤️🙌.”

Lindaniskhakhane wants Zakwe to keep going:

“Keep pushing bro 👏👊.”

Mma_cebisa is behind Zakwe:

“👏🏽 Keep going bhuti 🙌🏽❤️.”

Sizwe_nicolas_mathenjwa gave Zakwe some advice:

“Everything is by NATURE to Zakwe👑👍🏃🏻.”

Artiqulator said consistency is key:

“Ungabisayeka ke manje. Even if you keep running the same distance. Consistency over distance.”

Xolani_khabazela said Zakwe is taking the first steps to success:

“Good champ, you had to start somewhere 🔥”

Singer Lloyiso impresses fans with his weight loss

As reported by Briefly News, admired South African singer Lloyiso impressed local fans by showing off his serious weight loss.

The singer, who has been touring Europe, is a fan favourtie among local music lovers because of his music and more fans have jumped on the bandwagon after he showed off his progress.

