Singer Lloyiso Shares Inspiring Fitness Journey: “Never Thought I Could Do It”
- Lloyiso recently gave his supporters a look into his incredible weight loss journey
- The renowned singer shared his inspiring fitness journey and said he couldn't believe how far he had come
- Fans and followers were dumbfounded and praised Lloyiso's resilience and hard work
- Briefly News got in touch with a South African musician about the role fitness plays as a performer
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
If you're looking for fitness goals, Lloyiso just revealed how he lost weight and became the best version of himself.
Lloyiso shares fitness journey
Famed singer, Lloyiso, says he became a stronger being after challenging himself physically through exercise.
Coming from his groundbreaking London concert, the Real Love hitmaker shared an inspiring video of his incredible weight loss, where he pushed himself to the limit to chase his body and fitness goals.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Taking to his Instagram page, where he posts videos from his runs as well as other career highlights, Lloyiso said he never thought he could do it - a testament to his hard work and resilience to never give up:
"Never thought I could do it! Becoming the best version of myself. Discovering new strength. Going high and higher!"
Briefly News previously covered South Africa's reaction to Lloyiso dropping a few kilos and looking leaner and younger.
Speaking to Tuche_SA, a South African musician and hitmaker of the viral song, Gang Gang 2.0, he told Briefly News about the integral role exercise plays in a musician/ performer's career:
"Staying fit and working out is crucial for performers and musicians as it boosts energy levels, enhances stage presence and improves breath control for singing and rapping. It also reduces stress and anxiety and increases stamina for long performances.
"Regular exercise promotes mental clarity, creativity and overall well-being, ultimately contributing to better performances and a more successful music career."
Here's what Mzansi said about Lloyiso's new look
Messages of praise and shock flooded Lloyiso's comment section, with many fans now finding inspiration in the singer's journey to fitness:
jesse_suntele_ said:
"I can attest to the hard work and consistency this man has put in!"
zanelepotelwa was impressed:
"Absolutely obsessed! Well done, my lovely!"
noksiep wrote:
"I just know that mentally, you’re also a new person."
brownbellabeauty_ was inspired:
"Thanks for sharing this, so encouraging."
goodlucklive posted:
"Wow, this is a transformation! Takes a huge commitment and discipline. You can be seriously proud, @lloyiso_rsa."
hlabangani_elimhlophe praised Lloyiso:
"Wow, well done, bro. That's a tremendous great work of progress. Well done!"
lucyboitu added:
"I'm inspired."
whiskie_he_raps responded:
"Dawg, I love this for you, bro. This kind of journey aligns you mentally and you become more lively in every department of your life. Keep going, king."
cleopatra396 commented:
"You did it, bro, so proud of you."
Pabi Moloi shares her exercise video
In more fitness updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Pabi Moloi's workout video.
The video rounded up Pabi's workout regimen and how she lost weight, and many people shared their opinions on her incredible transformation, both positive and negative.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za