Lloyiso recently gave his supporters a look into his incredible weight loss journey

The renowned singer shared his inspiring fitness journey and said he couldn't believe how far he had come

Fans and followers were dumbfounded and praised Lloyiso's resilience and hard work

Briefly News got in touch with a South African musician about the role fitness plays as a performer

If you're looking for fitness goals, Lloyiso just revealed how he lost weight and became the best version of himself.

Lloyiso shares fitness journey

Famed singer, Lloyiso, says he became a stronger being after challenging himself physically through exercise.

Coming from his groundbreaking London concert, the Real Love hitmaker shared an inspiring video of his incredible weight loss, where he pushed himself to the limit to chase his body and fitness goals.

Taking to his Instagram page, where he posts videos from his runs as well as other career highlights, Lloyiso said he never thought he could do it - a testament to his hard work and resilience to never give up:

"Never thought I could do it! Becoming the best version of myself. Discovering new strength. Going high and higher!"

Briefly News previously covered South Africa's reaction to Lloyiso dropping a few kilos and looking leaner and younger.

Speaking to Tuche_SA, a South African musician and hitmaker of the viral song, Gang Gang 2.0, he told Briefly News about the integral role exercise plays in a musician/ performer's career:

"Staying fit and working out is crucial for performers and musicians as it boosts energy levels, enhances stage presence and improves breath control for singing and rapping. It also reduces stress and anxiety and increases stamina for long performances.

"Regular exercise promotes mental clarity, creativity and overall well-being, ultimately contributing to better performances and a more successful music career."

Here's what Mzansi said about Lloyiso's new look

Messages of praise and shock flooded Lloyiso's comment section, with many fans now finding inspiration in the singer's journey to fitness:

jesse_suntele_ said:

"I can attest to the hard work and consistency this man has put in!"

zanelepotelwa was impressed:

"Absolutely obsessed! Well done, my lovely!"

noksiep wrote:

"I just know that mentally, you’re also a new person."

brownbellabeauty_ was inspired:

"Thanks for sharing this, so encouraging."

goodlucklive posted:

"Wow, this is a transformation! Takes a huge commitment and discipline. You can be seriously proud, @lloyiso_rsa."

hlabangani_elimhlophe praised Lloyiso:

"Wow, well done, bro. That's a tremendous great work of progress. Well done!"

lucyboitu added:

"I'm inspired."

whiskie_he_raps responded:

"Dawg, I love this for you, bro. This kind of journey aligns you mentally and you become more lively in every department of your life. Keep going, king."

cleopatra396 commented:

"You did it, bro, so proud of you."

