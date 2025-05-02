Pabi Moloi has been working hard in the gym and recently shared her workout video

The veteran radio/ TV presenter received praise for taking good care of herself from adoring fans

Meanwhile, some sceptics continue to question Moloi's dramatic weight loss, attributing it to something else

Pabi Moloi showed off her toned body in her latest gym video.

Source: Twitter

Our girl, Pabi Moloi, decided to show the trolls how she got rid of all those kilos and shared another workout video.

Pabi Moloi shows off her intense gym session

Pabi Moloi is on a mission to build her summer body, and the gym is the right place to start.

The radio/ TV presenter has been flaunting her incredible weight loss, and we finally get to see how she gets down in the gym.

Pabi Moloi showed off her intense workout routine.

Source: Twitter

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of Pabi's intense workout session, where we get a full view of her toned physique and impressive moves.

This comes as she continues to battle her ex-husband in court, and appears to be another classic case of acquiring the famous "revenge body" - you go, girl!

Here's what Mzansi said about Pabi Moloi's gym session

Supporters cheered Pabi on and praised her for making her health a priority.

Another beauty who continues to receive praise for her good looks is Connie Ferguson, who never fails to leave fans in awe of her ageless beauty and commitment to staying fit as a 50-something-year-old.

therealxolo said:

"She's choosing a healthy lifestyle."

EmmiieTLO showed love to Pabi:

"I love this Queen."

AsanteGraceX praised:

"The comeback of Pabi Moloi."

afrofinest254 was inspired:

"I need to get serious."

Meanwhile, others continue to bash Pabi's weight loss and believe there was more to her transformation.

Briefly News shared more insight into netizens' scepticism of Pabi's new look, with some even wishing her a "speedy recovery":

Peeps believe there's more to Pabi Moloi's weight loss than what she's letting on.

Source: Twitter

bishopsbackup1 posted:

"Speedy recovery to the queen, such a beautiful woman who really has respected herself and her image in the industry."

morena_loape said:

"Look how big that head is, it can only come from being a returning soldier from a marriage, but she will bounce back."

Zah_Zungu wrote:

"She doesn’t look healthy. Being underweight is as bad as being overweight."

SiBS_Q was sceptical:

"Something doesn’t add up here, but it’s none of my business!"

Simangethe3733 added:

"Wishing her a speedy recovery."

Mihlali Ndamase gets dragged over her gym video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase's workout video.

The controversial influencer was criticised by netizens who accused her of lying about how she got her body in the first place.

Many peeps believe that Mimi may have gone under the knife and gotten work done for an even more snatched figure and the famous BBL:

_sivu_ said:

"Posting gym content after you’ve surgically modified your body is like controversially getting money, but posting motivational videos about how everyone has the same 24 hours and that hard work always pays off."

