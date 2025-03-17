South African TV and radio personality Paballo Moloi recently made lines on social media after a video of her trended

This was after a Twitter troll Chris Excel posted the star's video training at the gym on his social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Pabi Moloi's gym clip

Pabi Moloi had fans talking about her gym video. Image: Oupa Bopape

Bathong! The South African TV and radio personality Paballo "Pabi" Moloi recently turned social media upside down with a recent clip of herself.

Earlier the famous Twitter (X) troll Chris Excel posted a video of the star at the gym training on his social media age which many netizens' attention.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Pabi Moloi's video

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Moloi's gym video. Here's what they had to say below:

@Jikingqina said:

"Weight loss is always a good thing, but this one no man she doesn't look great."

@g_mapaya replied:

"No man she is going through a lot."

@KNgadlela wrote:

"I've learnt that there are so many things that lead to weight loss. These include, but are not limited to lupus, diabetes etc...so we must be careful and considerate when we share such things. Her weight loss may not necessarily be a result of "spousal support". Food for thought!"

@Ngema_Sthembiso responded:

"She has lost so much weight."

Pabi Moloi's gym training video went viral on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape

Pabi Moloi's ex wants half of her estate and monthly spousal support

Meanwhile, the news and gossip page MDNews shared some information about Adams accusing Moloi of bribing his lawyer for her to stall their divorce proceedings at the Johannesburg High Court and also demanded that he wants half of her estate and monthly spousal support of R8 500.

Shortly after the gossip page shared the news on their timeline, many social media users shared their reactions to it.

Ruan Adams sues Pabi and Minister Cele

In November 2023, the Power 98.7 presenter's ex-husband reportedly filed a lawsuit against her and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

According to The South African, Adams claims the radio presenter and Bheki Cele allegedly wrongfully arrested him this year in March. Because of this arrest, Ruan said he had suffered physical, mental and emotional stress, which allegedly resulted in "post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and public humiliation."

In March 2023, Ruan was arrested after he was accused of violating a protection order against him. He was then reportedly held in police custody for six hours. Adams claims Pabi Moloi is a wealthy media personality. Their messy divorce became the centre of attention when Ruan claimed that they were married in a community of property.

Pabi denies marrying Adams

In a previous report from Briefly News, Media personality Pabi Moloi may be headed for a legal battle with her baby daddy and alleged husband, Ruan Adams.

Adams is said to be claiming half of Moloi's multi-million Rand estate because they were legally married in a community of property. However, Pabi Moloi has denied that she was ever married to Ruan Adams and is not ready to give up 50% of her estate to him.

