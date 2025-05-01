Pabi Moloi's remarkable transformation has caused quite a stir on social media

The media personality's latest picture sparked a chatter about her weight loss, leaving loyal fans to come to her defence against trolls

Meanwhile, social media users are worried about Moloi's well-being, convinced there's more to her weight loss than what she's letting on

Pabi Moloi's new look left fans concerned over her well-being.

Source: Twitter

Ever since she shared her weight-loss journey, Pabi Moloi has not caught a break on social media after peeps saw how much she had changed.

What does Pabi Moloi look like now?

Veteran broadcaster, Pabi Moloi, is once again topping trends and recently sparked chatter over her weight loss.

The famed Power 98.7 presenter's latest photo landed on the radio station's Twitter (X) page ahead of her lunchtime show, Power Lunch, and peeps couldn't help but notice just how much weight she had lost.

Pabi Moloi's latest picture sparked a debate about her transformation.

Source: Twitter

Donning a cosy all-black outfit, Pabi posed for the photo wearing red lipstick, matching red nails, and her signature oversized spectacles:

Here's what Mzansi said about Pabi Moloi's new look

Of course, netizens couldn't help but question what had led to Pabi's transformation, with many trolls claiming she was "going through the most" - reminiscent of the Sophie Ndaba saga.

This follows her recent divorce, where Briefly News reported on the demands from her ex-husband, Ruan Adams, including half of Moloi's estate and spousal support.

This wouldn't be the first time one of our faves had to cough out money for their ex. Minnie Dlamini is reportedly also in the same boat after her highly publicised divorce from Quinton Jones led her to pay spousal support.

South Africans are worried about Pabi Moloi's well-being.

Source: Twitter

MthunziLKDwanya was curious:

"Pabi, is the weight loss intentional?"

SakiSoulM suggested:

"She needs some food."

Thendo_Khae_ asked:

"Is she OK?"

Makhorane_ suspected:

"The divorce settlement did a number on her."

Meanwhile, others expressed sympathy towards Pabi and urged fellow netizens to ease up on her, as no one knew what she was going through, if anything at all:

sewelankoana said:

"Guys, maybe she’s not well. Remember when the internet made fun of Black Panther and Sophie Ndaba? Kante, they're not well."

tndaba pleaded:

"Please, guys, leave @PabiMoloi alone and stop harassing her!"

Mama_Bridgie wrote:

"Reminds me so much of Sophie Ndaba. Hope we witness her recovery as well, from whatever it is."

Pabi Moloi's husband guns for her millions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared some shocking demands from Pabi Moloi's husband, Ruan Adams.

In light of their ongoing legal battle, it was reported that Adams wants his ex-wife's hard-earned cash and much more after alleging that they were married in community of property.

Meanwhile, the radio/ TV presenter claims that Adams was "delulu" and that their "marriage" never happened. According to Briefly News, Pabi alleges that she and her estranged hubby were never married and that she wasn't ready to give up 50% of her assets.

