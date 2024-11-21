Sophie Ndaba, former Generations actress, shared her inspiring journey of resilience and recovery after battling diabetes and enduring social media trolls

Speaking at an event, she recounted overcoming rumours about her health and turning life challenges into lessons

Ndaba, known as Queen, also reflected on starting her business at 17 as a pregnant teenager, proving her determination to succeed

Former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba shared an inspirational story about getting back on her feet after people had written her off. The star, who battled diabetes, is back on her feet and is already taking over the industry.

Sophie Ndaba opened up about her recovery journey. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Sophie Ndaba inspires people with her fans

Sophie Ndaba is the real definition of resilience. The veteran South African actress is back to doing what she does best. The star recently left fans emotional when she opened up about her recovery journey.

According to ZiMoja, the star was a guest speaker at an event. She shared how she heard several rumours about herself from social media trolls, but that did not deter her from fighting on.

"People called me names; they said I was dying from AIDS, all sorts of things. I said, 'Darling, I need you to go test first before you call me names. You don't know what I'm going through. All my losses were lessons."

Sophie Ndaba on overcoming problems

The actress also spoke about how she has had to overcome several problems in her life. Sophie, affectionately known as Queen, shared the story of how she started her business at only 17 after falling pregnant.

"I started my business at 17 years old as a pregnant teenager. I came home with a baby at 17 years old and I felt I had disappointed my parents."

Source: Briefly News