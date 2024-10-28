LaConco celebrated her first SAFTA win, earning the Best TV Presenter award for Mzansi Magic's Forever Thina at the SAFTAs

Sharing her gratitude on Instagram, she expressed astonishment at receiving the honour, reflecting on her unexpected journey in the entertainment industry

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded her post with congratulations, applauding her dedication and humility

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco is over the moon after bagging her first SAFTA. The media personality shared a touching thank-you message to her fans, colleagues, and family.

LaConco celebrates her first SAFTAs with sweet post

Congratulations are in order for reality TV star and TV presenter LaConco, who won the Best TV Presenter award for the Mzansi Magic show Forever Thina at the 18th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAS).

Taking to her Instagram page, the ecstatic star posted a lengthy message thanking those who have played a part in her journey. LaConco noted that she never imagined winning a Safta award. Part of her post read:

"Allow me to pen down my heart. Loya-30 seconds wayizolo umise ingqondo yami 😭I’m still numb, full of gratitude for the love you’ve shown me since the day you learnt of me. It’s not long since I joined the entertainment industry, so I never-ever imagined being on TV and winning a SAFTA! Please!! Never even passed my thinking."

Mzansi responds to LaConco's sweet message

Social media users congratulated LaC for winning the award. Many hailed the star for her hard work and humility.

@thembiseete_ said:

"Congratulations, Queen🎊🎊🙌🏾❤️🔥🔥👑❤️❤️🫶🏽💐"

@realnomalanga commented:

"CONGRATULATIONS LaC!!!!!! Usebenzile Sthandwa Sami! ❤️🎉😍🥳🔥"

@pearlmodiadie added:

"Congratulations on your well-deserved award my love!!! 🎉❤️"

@khosi_twala noted:

"Oohhh congratulations Mnge! Keep shining beautiful 🔥🙌"

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner wrote:

"Congrats Mnge 😍😍😍😍😍"

@ntombee_1 added:

"Congratulations sugar boo❤️"

@nhlanhla_mafu said:

"Congratulations honey bunch 👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️🔥"

@norma.mngoma wrote:

"Congratulations mnge👏👏👏🎉🎉🎉👑"

Thembinkosi Mthembu wins Best Actor award at SAFTAs

Briefly News reported that South African actor Thembinkosi Mthembu was one of the big winners at the recent South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

Adulting star Thembinkosi Mthembu was crowned the Best Actor in a TV drama at the SAFTAs. His role as King Dingiswayo in Shaka iLembe earned him the prestigious award.

