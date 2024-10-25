A loved lady shared a video of her lobola celebration where her man displayed his love for her loudly

The lady was welcoming her groom and his family into her home in her Venda husband's traditional way when the man went down his knee to show a kind gesture

The post left many social media users touched, while others prayed for caring partners like the hun's

A woman received a beautiful bouquet of roses on her Lobola celebration day. Image: @palesarampesi

A happy bride-to-be had Mzansi women envious after showing how much her fiance loved her in a video she shared on TikTok.

The beautiful video was shared on the video streaming platform under the woman's user handle, @palesarampesi, and gained thousands of views, likes, and comments.

The fiance gives his bride-to-be a beautiful surprise

The video shows the in-laws arriving at the lady's home. The Sotho lady lies on the ground by the gate, a custom in her husband's Venda culture that signifies respect. Her hubby-to-be moves to pick her up with roses in his hand.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi huns speak on cute gesture by the hubby

After viewing the clip, the online community did not hesitate to congratulate the gorgeous lady and wish her a beautiful and happy marriage. Others felt sad for single ladies as happy huns had been flaunting their happiness on social media.

User @Hannah 😍❤️❤️ added:

"Singles will never forget 2024 congratulations dhiye 🥰."

User @Travel. Eat. Love asked:

"Where do you guys get these men 🥰."

User @user737638571147 commented:

"Wow look how beautiful you'll are😭❤congratulations, babe🎉."

User @asembomangunezi said:

"Yhoo🥺🥺🥺🥺🥹🥹😍😍😍😍Love is beautiful 🤍🤍🤍 congratulations 💐."

User @Sandra Mokolobate asked?

"So we are adopting other cultures. This is Venda cultural and practise."

User @theofficial.Jess💋added:

"You give me hope🥹❤️❤️."

