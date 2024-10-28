A bride got some traditional marital advice from an elder on her lobola day, as seen in a TikTok video

The elder can be seen explaining how the bride should behave with her in-laws now that she is part of the family

Mzansi had mixed reactions, with some loving the advice and others wondering why it was done in front of everyone

A makoti was briefed on her duties on her wedding day. Image: @ngwanammakolokarabelo

Lobola day came with some serious lessons for one makoti! In a TikTok video, an elderly lady gives the bride a full breakdown of her marital duties and how she should behave around her in-laws.

Bride gets advice on wifely duties

The clip posted by @ngwanammakolokarabelo shows her instructing the bride with the ultimate crash course in wifely duties. The bride humbly listened while rocking her beautiful wedding attire.

Wedding video gains traction

It didn’t take long for the video to blow up, getting thousands of views as people appreciated the elder's advice. There's something about wisdom being passed down through generations.

Watch the video below:

Many viewers commented on how genuine and heartfelt the guidance seemed. But of course, there were mixed feelings too.

See some comments below:

@Rirination shared:

"I was gonna laugh. It can’t be this serious. 😅"

@brandy❤️💞 wrote:

"Maele amabotse mme.👌👌🙏🙏❤️"

@PhogolePushi commented:

"Your mother, our leader, is a woman among women; she advises like a true lady. Your words are so beautiful."

@user16511221665498 stated:

"You are a true aunt, the mother of us all. I love the way you speak, greetings."

@90000 commented:

"Wow, monare has stopped in the middle of the road. 😂😂🥰 This language is just beautiful."

@Vera❤️ mentioned:

"Nkare nka lla! 😍😍😍 Ke hlokile wago ntaya. 😢"

@Moroka@R37 said:

"I hope you listened. 🥰"

@kbsoul20 added:

"Are they advising you ka dipikara? 😂😂 I mean, at home, they deal with it directly. Honestly, during celebrations, we get hit in the street."

New makoti sweeps big yard at in-laws

