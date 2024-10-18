An African woman went viral on social media, leaving many people amused over her hilarious interaction with her US mother-in-law

The South African hun gave her American in-law a pap tutorial, and the video gained massive traction on TikTok

Netizens were entertained by the heartwarming moment as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

One young South African wife and her American mother-in-law went viral on social media, leaving people entertained.

An African woman taught her American mother-in-law how to cook pap in a TikTok video. Image: @africanamericanfam

Source: TikTok

SA woman gives US mother-in-law pap tutorial

The video shared by TikTok user @africanamericanfam shows an African woman teaching her US-in-law how to cook pap. The Mzansi hun poured hot water from a kettle into a pink basket with a wooden spoon, which she said helped keep the spoon clean.

The woman then went on to stir the pap and later gave her mother-in-law a chance. The American mother-in-law amused many with her reaction as she stirred the pap until she could no longer and handed it over to the makoti.

The South African woman finished cooking up the pap and served each person with meat stew on the side, which the US mother-in-law loved so much as she tried the food.

Watch the video below:

People love the daughter-and-mother-in-law moment

The online community was amused by the heartwarming moment between the African woman and her American mother-in-law, and many headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Unolali In Literacy said:

"This is me cooking pap. The whole thing moving. I understand mom in law."

User expressed:

"Yes, mama, this is our African meal. I'm happy that you liked it. Makoti, teach her more African staff. After eating, it's straight to bed."

ChubbyTshepieyII wrote:

"Once she gets used to eating pap with her hand she will never go back to a spoon again."

Chantenique Niemand shared:

"That looks amazing."

Mkhunjini gushed over the video, saying:

"Oh man, this is beautiful."

Abbster310abby commented:

"Look so delicious, nice happy family."

