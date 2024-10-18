South African Woman Goes Viral for Hilarious Pap Tutorial With American Mother-in-Law
- An African woman went viral on social media, leaving many people amused over her hilarious interaction with her US mother-in-law
- The South African hun gave her American in-law a pap tutorial, and the video gained massive traction on TikTok
- Netizens were entertained by the heartwarming moment as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts
One young South African wife and her American mother-in-law went viral on social media, leaving people entertained.
SA woman gives US mother-in-law pap tutorial
The video shared by TikTok user @africanamericanfam shows an African woman teaching her US-in-law how to cook pap. The Mzansi hun poured hot water from a kettle into a pink basket with a wooden spoon, which she said helped keep the spoon clean.
The woman then went on to stir the pap and later gave her mother-in-law a chance. The American mother-in-law amused many with her reaction as she stirred the pap until she could no longer and handed it over to the makoti.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The South African woman finished cooking up the pap and served each person with meat stew on the side, which the US mother-in-law loved so much as she tried the food.
Watch the video below:
People love the daughter-and-mother-in-law moment
The online community was amused by the heartwarming moment between the African woman and her American mother-in-law, and many headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.
Unolali In Literacy said:
"This is me cooking pap. The whole thing moving. I understand mom in law."
User expressed:
"Yes, mama, this is our African meal. I'm happy that you liked it. Makoti, teach her more African staff. After eating, it's straight to bed."
ChubbyTshepieyII wrote:
"Once she gets used to eating pap with her hand she will never go back to a spoon again."
"Your husband looks so mature": SA amazed by lady accompanying husband to pay lobola for another woman
Chantenique Niemand shared:
"That looks amazing."
Mkhunjini gushed over the video, saying:
"Oh man, this is beautiful."
Abbster310abby commented:
"Look so delicious, nice happy family."
US man records SA wife doing ‘makoti’ chores, Mzansi reacts
Briefly News previously reported that one US man was shocked by his wife's antics, and he took to social media to show it off, which left peeps cracking up in laughter.
The couple, who goes by the handle @africanamericanfam on TikTok, shared a video which has since gone viral on the internet. The gent was looking for his bae only to find her washing a whole bunch of clothing in their yard.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za