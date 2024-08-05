A young stunner took to social media to showcase how she unboxed her washing machine, which she bought on laybuy

The TikTok footage gained massive attraction, gathering loads of views, likes and comments online

People loved watching the hun unveil her brand-new purchase, and many were left in awe of her item

One babe in Mzansi was proud of herself, and she took to social media to express herself, and people were amped.

A lady showed off the new washing machine she purchased on lay buy in a TikTok video. Image: @mbalinxele18.

Source: TikTok

Woman unboxes washing machine she bought on laybuy

TikTok user @mbalinxele18 flexed her brand-new washing machine for the world to see. The young lady showed off how she unboxed her latest purchase, leaving many people proud of the hun.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the woman simply said:

"When you finally take out your laybuy."

The clip was well received among online viewers, and it went on to become a hit on social media, gathering over 67K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video of the babe unboxing the machine below:

The online community were thrilled for the woman, and many were in awe of the stunner's purchase. They expressed their thoughts in the comments section, while some were ready to shop for their new washing machine.

Bonolo toya_teffo said:

"I don't know you, but I’m proud of you, sis. To more wins, hun."

Kutlwanomachaka expressed:

"Can’t wait to get my washing machine (wedding gift ) and my bed this weekend."

PsyD commented:

"Congratulations. You deserve that machine."

MaSenwelo wrote:

"Well done Girlie."

