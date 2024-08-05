A young lady plugged Mzansi with sites where they could practice for their learners' license, and it was all free

The footage caught the attention of many, gearing loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the hun's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One woman shared an impressive plug that had many people in South Africa going wild in the comments.

A lady showcased various learner's license prep sites in a video. Image: @lee_m3710.

Woman plugs SA with prep site for learner's license

A TikTok user @lee_m3710 showed her users how they could pass their learner license by just sighting a few websites she shared in her clip.

The hun said she searched on Google for the computerised learner's test, which helped her pass her exam on the second round. @lee_m3710 also advised people to check out an account on Twitter, now known as X, with the handle Sindy. At the end of the clip, she showed off a few YouTube videos, which helped with the studying process.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the woman's plug

Mzansi netizens were amazed by the hun's plug, and many took to the comments section to thank the young lady, while some expressed their thoughts by saying:

Kharendwe said:

"Thank you so much, hope I get this time."

Maneliza23 expressed:

"Blue K53 and computerised tests are the best."

Tumi inquired:

"What happens when your learners expires do you renew it or go write again?"

Mabs simply said:

"Thanks for sharing, sis."

Annabelle shared:

"I had to pay R150 for the computerised test."

