A video shows a white woman and her friend cooking in the traditional African way and speaking Khelobedu

The TikTok video of the women had people laughing as they showed they are skills in the kitchen

The TikTok creator was also speaking Khelobedu fluently, which fascinated online users who raved about the video

A white woman in her friend showed people that they could cook the indigenous way. In a TikTok video, they were preparing food in an outdoor kitchen.

Two white women were cooking pap in a big pot over the fire. Image: @lucywamulobedumutsonga

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of a white woman preparing pap made people laugh. Netizens cracked jokes about the women in the comments.

White women cook over fire

A TikTok video to women prepared pap over an open fire. In the video, she was also speaking Khelobedu as she showed the huge pot and praised her friend who confidently stirred the pot of pap. Watch the video below:

SA amazed by Khelobedu speaker

Netizens thought the video was fascinating. Peeps' were entertained aid nmpressed by the woman speaking Khelobedu. Read people's comments below:

Layla Thebehali said:

"How do they speak Khelobedu better than me and I'm from Limpopo."

Luks The revelatory commented:

"Eish can I marry her if she is available."

Buisani Keneetswe commented:

"Thats how i sound everytime i try to speak English."

tally663 admitted:

"You know what, I am jealous, Icant even make two moves on it il fall inside the pot.|

Fex wondered:

"How can she be so fluent, i need to know how she got to be so fluent. This one deserves the land."

IYKYK joked:

"Baphelile abelungu guys."

