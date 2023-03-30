A white woman on TikTok showed she is a fluent speaker of Northern Sesotho as she gave advice

The lady made a video of herself speaking the language while giving people her thoughts on the right way to say "I love you"

Online users who watched the video were more fascinated by the way the woman spoke as she spoke a Northern Sesotho dialect

A white lady on TikTok surprised many after speaking Northern Sesotho. The lady was creating content with her pearls of wisdom about love.

A white woman spoke Nothern Sesotho, and many people were fascinated. Image: TikTok/ @lucywamulobedumutsonga

Source: UGC

The video got thousands of views and likes. Online users speculated about the lady's race and what she said.

White woman speaking Northern Sesotho fascinates the internet

A video posted on TikTok by @lucywamulobedumutsonga shows her speaking Northern Sesotho. In the video, she explained that saying "I love you" is enough. But, if someone says their love is deeper than the ocean, an octopus might attack you.

South Africans puzzled by woman's accent

People in the comments admitted that they were not sure what language was speaking at first. The lady speaks Lobedu, which is the language of the Sotho-Tswana people. According to 101lastribes, it is a dialect of Northern Sesotho. Many commented that she was speaking something else that was not the Northern Sesotho.

@maryanname4 commented:

"I did not see that one coming."

@emilym933 commented:

"Why did I hear a foreign language at first?"

@dalibuts commented:

"Love him."

@othusitsemonkatsu

"You go girl."

@seeya_m commented:

"Yewena, even I don't know that language."

@mosebudik commented:

"I never being so surprised in my life. I am dead."

@nozie_theseed commented:

"You can keep the land mlungu."

