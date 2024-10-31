“I’m Deeply Hurt”: Woman’s Shein Customs Bill Almost Half of Her Order's Total

A local woman shared how hurt she was when she saw how much she had to pay for her Shein order's customs fee

The import tax bill was almost half of the amount she paid for her Shein order, which included a wig

A few online users in the comment section shared their experiences of having to pay hefty customs fees

A woman shared her disappointment about her Shein customs fee. Images: @rifumomankgele

Many shoppers flock to Shein for its irresistible discounts, only to face unexpectedly high customs charges at checkout.

One woman shared her experience, revealing that her import tax bill amounted to almost half of her online order's total cost.

More money for Shein order

A woman using the handle @rifumomankgele on TikTok uploaded a video showing app users how much she had to pay for customs concerning her Shein order.

From the clip, viewers see that the woman has five items in her cart, one of which is a wig. She shared that she had to pay R1 224, while her customs fee, sent by Buffalo International Logistics, was R529.39.

The Shein shopper wrote in her post's caption:

"This is so unfair. I'm deeply hurt."

Watch the video below:

Internet users share their thoughts about Shein customs total

Several local online users took to the woman's comment section to discuss the pricey customs total, while others tried to share advice and note how much they had to cough up.

@veronicasagole told the online community:

"I paid R800 for customs for a R1 400 order. I think it’s because of the hair."

@morwediomogolo shared their opinion about the logistics company:

"Buffalo is expensive and slow! Imile is cheaper and faster."

@masindisabella wondered in the comments:

"How are they calculating the costs? I only paid R140 for a R1 200 order last month."

Hoping to lessen their costs, @nwasitholel0 wrote:

"Haibo, so what is the way forward? Please advise. I also went through the situation. I haven't paid yet."

@lethal_barbie told the young woman:

"The moment you add hair to your cart, forget about paying less for customs."

@nelerh_nkosi, who possibly went through the same situation, commented:

"I'm still breathing through the wound."

Woman pays R66 for customs on R2.8k Shein order

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young content creator who shared that her R2 800 Shein order only required her to pay R66 for customs.

The woman shared a screenshot of her bill and the logistics company Shein used. Many people on the internet were curious to know how the woman managed to pay a low customs fee.

