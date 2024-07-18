Several South African shoppers on TikTok shared their frustrations with unexpected import tax bills on their Shein and Temu orders

The amount of these bills were significant, sometimes exceeding the cost of the original order itself

Their posts gained much traction online, bringing light to the potential for high extra costs when ordering on e-commerce platforms

Mzansi women went viral online after sharing their shocked reactions to hefty import tax bills on their fashion orders. Image: @_bibi_sa_, @ofunwa109, @its.bigshot

Many shoppers find paying import tax on Shein or Temu orders daunting because of the uncertainty and potential for extra costs.

Several netizens have gone viral on TikTok after sharing their shocked reactions to receiving hefty bills they needed to pay for their orders to be released at customs.

Look at four women humbled by how hard it was for them to part with to get their fashion goods from abroad.

1. Woman surprised by R2k Shein import tax bill

A lady expressed her frustration with TikTok after she was hit with hefty customs fees for her Shein order.

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @ofunwa109, showcased her tax import bill, which amounted to R2038.14.

The order itself was R2 700. All the lady could say in her caption was:

“Bye, Shein.”

2. Shein shopper slapped with R1k import tax bill

Bianca (@_bibi_sa) shared her dismay online. She received an import tax payment notice from Meili Logistics for R1 112,20 for her Shein order.

She shared that she got chest pains upon receiving the email.

The bill also notified her that she had 10 days to pay for the tax or that her package would be returned.

3. Woman expresses frustration over her customs fee experience

Sana, the girlies are upset. TikTok user @tintswalo._m shared her frustration about paying customs, which she was unaware of when placing her Shein order.

The hun said she was slapped with an import tax bill on her R2000 Shein order and had to pay R455 for customs.

4. Woman's Temu order earns her R2k customs bill from Buffalo Logistics

South African woman was left with chest pains after discovering how much she needed to pay for her Temu order to be cleared at customs.

A TikTok post by @its_bigshot features a screenshot of a VAT and Duty payment notice from Buffalo Logistics for R2 038,14.

She was left in disbelief at the high amount and said:

"Chest pains. I thought y'all said Temu is better."

