A young woman was happy when she received her two Shein orders for which she paid R1400 each

She also told members of the online community how much she had to cough up for customs

Some people online took to the video's comment section to ask the young lady to post a haul of the items

A woman didn't hesitate when asked about the costs of her Shein order. Images: @vanessahsleight / Instagram, @vanessahsleight / TikTok

The marketplace Shein continues to be South Africans' go-to online retailer.

A young woman shared with social media users how much she spent on her purchases and customs when she added a few items to her online cart.

Internet user Vanessa Mapasure, who uses the handle @vanessahsleight on TikTok, shared a video on the app happily showing off bags filled with the Shein items she bought.

Vanessa provided information about the costs as people asked, "How much was your tax?":

"My orders were both R1400, and tax was 7USD and 8USD (approximately R135 and R137 at the time of her separate purchases).

Watch the video below:

Netizens show interest in Shein order

With over 130,000 views, few took to the comment section to share their thoughts regarding the young woman's online purchase.

Curious about what Vanessa bought herself, @yogirl_patience wrote to the TikTokker:

"Haul, please."

@me_liisaae_ wanted to know the dates of the Shein purchase, asking Vanessa in the comments:

"When did you order?"

The happy customer responded:

"17 June. It arrived on the 25th."

@user6024371439467 shared their assumption on the costs while also sharing their experience buying from the online marketplace:

"I ordered at the end of June and paid R800. The tax was R310 for all clothes. I ordered home stuff and three shirts on 5 July for R900, and the tax was R157. It seems they are taxing a lot on clothes."

Woman unhappy with Shein's R800 tax amount

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town woman who shared that she had to pay just over R800 in tax for the items she bought from Shein.

The woman who spent four digits bought various clothing items, makeup, accessories and more. Members of the online community thought that the customs price seemed fair after the woman shared how much she paid for her online purchase.

