South African Woman Slapped With R2K Shein Import Tax Bill, Mzansi Feels Her Pain
One South African shopper was not entirely impressed with the tax import bill she received after ordering on Shein.
Woman slapped with R2K fee on Shein order
A lady expressed her frustration on the video platform after she was hit with hefty customs fees on her Shein order. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @ofunwa109, showcased her tax import bill, which amounted to R2038.14.
The young lady said in her comments section that her Shein order was R2700, and her revelation shocked many people in Mzansi. The video became a hit on TikTok, garnering over 183K views, thousands of likes, and comments within a day of its publication.
In her clip caption, she simply said:
"Bye, Shein."
Watch the video.
Mzansi weighs in on import tax issues in SA
Online users reacted to the woman's footage by expressing their thoughts, while some shared how much tax they paid on their international orders.
Beverlyn_bk said:
"My order was R2605 I had to pay R819.47 for customs."
Lindeka Mgcina shared:
"From the 1st of July, they did say on the news that SARS is gonna charge on Shein and time deliveries."
Kedibone Precious expressed:
"My order was R186 on Temu & I paid R430 customs."
Elizabeth suggested:
"Please send it back if they can’t help solve this and try to make 2 orders after that."
Miss N advised:
"But why don’t you guys separate your orders to less than R1000 I paid my customs last week R99,00 for R800 order and R94 for R780 order, and I ordered the same day."
Dee said:
"Yohhhh, how much was ur order."
Shein shopper's delight turns sour after being slapped with R1k import tax bill for her order
Briefly News previously reported that a South African shopper suffered sticker shock at the hefty customs fees on her Shein order.
A TikTok post by Bianca (@_bibi_sa) features a screenshot of an import tax payment notice from Meili Logistics for R1 112,20. The bill also notified her that she had 10 days to pay for the tax or that her package would be returned.
Source: Briefly News
