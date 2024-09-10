A young content creator shared with online users how much she paid for customs on her Shein order

The woman shared a screenshot of her bill and the name of the logistics company that Shein used

Many people on the internet were curious to know how the woman managed to pay a low customs fee

A young woman happily shared how much she paid for customs on her Shein order. Images: @busii_mkhwanzi

Many shoppers often experience frustration over the steep customs fees added to their Shein orders, making the final cost much higher than expected. However, one South African woman was lucky when she paid under R70, far below the usual customs charges.

Low Shein customs fee

Fashion, beauty and lifestyle content creator Busisiwe Mkhwanazi, who uses the handle @busii_mkhwanzi on TikTok, shared with app users that she was fortunate to pay R66 for customs for her R2 800 Shein order.

A screenshot of the amount also showed that the young lady had her items delivered by the logistics company iMile, which could have affected the cost.

In the post's comment section, the TikTokker clarified that she did nothing specific to get the amount she had to pay.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi curious about low customs fee

Busisiwe's post intrigued many social media users who wanted to know how she reached the low tax amount. Others in the comment section shared how much they had to pay, which did not even come close to Busisiwe's customs fee.

@hlogimasoma wanted to know how the young lady paid only R66 for customs:

"Teach me your ways."

Busisiwe replied to the TikTokker:

"There's nothing to teach, Mama."

An upset @miss__makoloane shared:

"I'm about to pay R234 for an order of R1 000. Jesu."

@zahrahbuckus6 shared their opinion of the logistics companies Shein uses:

"Buffalo is the problem. The other couriers don't charge these crazy prices."

@knoxiie jokingly said to Busisiwe:

"Tell the truth. You're dating the boss."

@dumisa_dee told the online community:

"I paid R96 for an order of R1 640, also with iMile."

Woman frustrated over customs fee for R2 000 Shein purchase

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a Shein shopper who aired her frustrations over her customs fee experience while unboxing her R2 000 order.

The woman admitted that she was unaware she had to pay the extra money as it was her first time buying from the international online store.

