Body of 42-Year-Old Man Found Floating in Free State Dam
- A 41-year-old man's body was found floating in a dam near Meadows Road in the Free State
- The man was last seen driving his car on 25 October 2024 and had gone missing
- Residents reported that a car had been abandoned nearby since that day, and the police's search led to his body's discovery
FREE STATE — A 42-year-old man who was last seen on 25 October was found floating in a dam in the Free State.
Missing man found in dam
According to IOL, members of the South African Police Service at Bloemspruit received a call in the early morning of 30 October. The caller informed them that a Toyota Corolla had been left abandoned near the dam on Meadows Road. The police investigated and drove to the area where it was cited.
When the patrol vehicle arrived, it found a blue car with its doors unlocked. The officers alighted their vehicle and started searching the area around the dam, looking for the car's occupants. The team found the 42-year-old man's body floating in the dam. The officers called the Bloemfontein Diving Unit, whose members entered the water to retrieve the body.
After the body was identified, his relatives said he was last seen driving his car on 25 October. The police opened an inquest docket and are investigating the crime.
