A gorgeous hun showed Mzansi she was summer-ready after sharing a video of how she looked before leaving certain foods versus how she looked after losing a few kilos.

The babe shared a video on her TikTok account under her user handle @snowflake, leaving social media users with envy.

The before and after show-off

The video shows the hun recording herself wearing short black tights and a crop top at home. It then moves to show her in a similar outfit, standing in front of a mirror and looking much slimmer and glowing.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi huns comment on the before and after video

After seeing the clip, social media users took to the comment section to compliment the hun on her hard work and dedication. Some asked her to be their trainer, thinking she achieved fantastic results through the gym, while others loved her style.

User @BIG B said:

"Wow! This is impressive 🥹😍."

User @Lebo_j commented

"My jaw dropped...yoh! Well done."

User @nocjoy1 added:

"Any tips, because wow, you are beautiful."

User @user9005637348525 begged:

"Teach me your ways."

User @a_laina_o0 commented:

"Hello, are you open to sharing your waist workout routine? I would really appreciate it 🙏."

User @Oteng said:

"The stylish, tall and pretty girl I always found myself staring at during my varsity days ko boss mike😊🥰 You did well 💕."

Mzansi hun shows off her glow-up in a viral video

In another Briefly News article, a local hun stunned the online community by posting a before-and-after video flaunting her glow-up on her TikTok account.

The viral video got social media users complimenting the lady, while many said they respected the power of money, as it can do incredible things.

