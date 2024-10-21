“My Petite Era”: Woman Shows Amazing Physical Transformation, Wows the Internet

A young woman shared a picture of herself before and after her amazing physical transformation

She noted that she followed the Banting diet, didn't drink alcohol and did intermittent fasting

Many social media users found the woman as an inspiration and showered her with compliments

A woman showed people her inspiring physical transformation. Images: @simplysihle.za

People try various methods to lose weight, and while some approaches work better for certain individuals, success depends on finding the right one.

A woman showcased her impressive physical transformation, becoming a source of inspiration to many.

Woman shows body after weight loss

A local lady named Sihle, who uses the handle @simplysihle.za on TikTok, shared a picture of herself before and after she lost a significant amount of weight.

After answering a TikTokker who was curious to know what she had done, Sihle noted that she was on the Banting diet, which excluded soda, sugar and starch, and stopped drinking alcohol.

She also added:

"I do intermittent fasting (only eat between 12 noon and 6pm) and mostly end up eating once a day. I walk and jog 5km six times a week."

In her post's caption, she wrote:

"Guys? I told you I was too big and despised my body! I just hid it too well. I'm definitely happier in my petite era."

Take a look at the picture below:

A woman showed her impressive weight loss transformation. Image: @simplysihle.za

Mzansi loves woman's physical transformation

Hundreds of people who saw the post on their For You Pages headed to the comment section to express their thoughts on the woman's impressive weight loss.

Many found Sihle inspiring and hoped to undergo the same physical transformation, while others shared their questions.

@simplysihle.za wanted to know how long it took for Sihle to reach her current weight. She responded:

"I started in January but have been this size since June/July."

@lethu_masondo shared their weight loss journey story:

"Ntombi, you inspire me. I wish I had the same discipline when I first started intermediate Banting. I’m back to square one. I feel like I can’t lose the weight anymore."

After seeing the before and after pictures, @missanchoredglobal commented:

"Motivated. You look amazing."

@siwe_bhele congratulated Sihle, writing:

"I'm so proud of you, stranger."

@jj1948401 shared in the comments:

"Stop, I have the same dress. Your transformation is so good."

An inspired @bonganibs stated:

"Umuhle, sisi. You are a motivation to all obese people who have lost hope. You are living proof that it is achievable. My target is 50kg."

