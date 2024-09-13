One young hun flexed her massive weight loss journey that wowed many people in Mzansi

She shared a video showcasing how she looked before and after, and the result impressed netizens

The footage sparked conversation around weight loss, and many gushed over the babe's new body

A young woman posted an inspiring video showing her weight loss transformation, which caught the attention of many.

A lady showcased her massive weight loss journey in a TikTok video. Image: @loseweightwithmerv

Source: TikTok

Woman flexes massive weight loss

After an intensive journey to lose weight from 286 lbs to 185 lbs, TikTok user @loseweightwithmerv revealed to her viewers that she did not do any surgery or take any medication but worked out and consumed healthy food.

On her TikTok, @loseweightwithmerv said she was "happy" with her decision to lose weight.

"I’m not going to lie, but losing weight feels so good!" She said.

The stunner then showcased how she looked before and after losing weight, and the results amazed online users. The clip went on to become a hit on the video platform, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments within a few days of its publication.

Watch the inspiring video below:

SA is in awe of the lady's weight loss transformation

Mzansi netizens were amazed by the stunner's weight loss. Many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some simply gushed over her new body.

K said:

"Well done, mama. Just out of curiosity, how long did it take?"

Tshedza Nyadzani added:

"My jaw dropped."

Xoxo 03 expressed:

"Well done, mama, never forget your strength."

Zandile Nxumalo simply said:

"Gorgeous."

@kgadi wa di Girls commented:

"Beautiful transformation."

QueenFafi was shocked:

"Wait a minute.....is that you? Wow.

Vanilla_skiezz was amazed:

"Girl? You look good!"

Source: Briefly News