Tumie More shared her weight loss journey in a TikTok video, which had many people feeling impressed and inspired by the woman

Social media users questioned Tumie on how she kept the momentum going during her weight loss journey

Many commented on More’s hard work and praised her for her never-ending consistency

One particular woman had the internet amazed after she revealed she lost 161 kg.

The woman, who goes by the name of Tumie More on TikTok, has been documenting her weight loss journey on the video platform and uses her TikTok to provide weight loss inspiration and resources to those looking to drop a few pounds.

Woman shows her remarkable weight loss journey from 161kg to 100kg. Image Tumie More

Source: TikTok

Netizens praise Tumie's consistency, noting it is not always easy

After sharing her video, which has since had over 241.2k views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform, Tumie had many peeps questioning how she kept up with her “consistency. Many also said she looked gorgeous and added her weight loss journey inspired them.

She replied:

“Something we don't want to hear or accept about losing weight or starting a weight loss journey is that you need to remain consistent!”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Tumie's inspiring weight loss video

Vee said:

"Had mine in May lost 20kgs but seem to be stalling now I know I am struggling with discipline still how do I get the eating right?"

Makhanj said:

"Stunning."

Lisa E babe said:

"Tumie girl. I am counting on you to take me through this journey. Congratulations lovey. Not only that you look, I'm sure you feel 10k healthier."

Thobeka said:

"Wow! Wavele wayingane."

Fejana Destiny Karel said:

Consistency is my problem especially when you are an emotional eater. You are my motivation."

Luyandysz said:

"How did you do it? You look gorgeous."

Kenilwe Khumo Mokone said:

"Tumi I got so many questions for you right now."

Nagasha Doris said:

"How long, I keep saying one last try buh I see no change and quit."

