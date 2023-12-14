A woman showed people how much weight she lost after deciding on a mission to shed extra kilos

Online users were amazed after seeing the woman's videos of her before and since going down in size

The video by the woman received lots of attention from curious netizens with similar weight loss goals

A woman showed people a part of her weight loss journey. The creator made a video of how much weight she lost.

A TikTok video of a woman's weight loss was a viral hit as many wanted to do how she did it. Image: @eneede

Source: TikTok

The woman received more than 20 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who congratulated the woman.

Lady shows off weight loss progress

A woman on TikTok, @reneede, showed people that she went from a size 52 to a size 44. In comments, she clarified that she lost weight by intermittent fasting, calorie counting and keto. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

SA amazed by weight loss

Online users express their admiration for her weight loss journey. People commented that she was admirable.

ThatChickJo applauded:

"Keep going beautiful! you've got this you should be proud of yourself."

Donna added:

"Stunning. From one plus size girl to another .How did you do it? You are a motivation."

Dani gushed:

"You look amazing! Well done!"

SuperChick882 was impressed:

"Well done. I have done this journey this year and lost 15kg.it was hard but I done it. Well done girl."

shoromz shared:

"I was, a size 48 now I am a 40."

Germean_CammyM asked:

"What did you use and do?"

Reneè the creator aid:

"Intermediate fasting, oregano coffee, keto but sometimes I calorie count."

Woman inspires with weight loss journey

A TikTokker made people do a double take after sharing her weight loss. People were curious to know how she was able to do it.

Woman has drastic weight loss within 5 days

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi woman's weight loss post got a lot of engagement on Twitter. The lady with the handle @LetoabaRosemary is sharing her journey of losing weight and is inspiring people.

On January 13 she shared a picture of a scale showing that she dropped 4.4 kg in five days, and after a few days, she posted two pictures of her body showing how she was "melting like butter".

Tweeps were impressed and motivated by the results, and many asked how she shed the weight so quickly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News