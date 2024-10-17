Global site navigation

“My Jaw Dropped”: Mzansi Stunned by Lady’s Major Glow-Up in Viral TikTok Video
"My Jaw Dropped": Mzansi Stunned by Lady's Major Glow-Up in Viral TikTok Video

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • One lady shut down the internet when she hopped on a viral TikTok trend and showcased her astonishing glow-up
  • Her beauty journey stunned Mzansi and generated over 3.5 views with her mesmerising evolution 
  • Social media users showered the lady with compliments in a thread of 5.2K comments 

TikTok challenges have become more creative over time, and many individuals have become viral sensations from participating in them.

Mzansi impressed with lady's beauty
South Africans were in awe of a lady's glow-up. Image: @wendyndlovu_.
Source: TikTok

Wendy showed off her beauty evolution and shut down the glow-up challenge with over three million views.

Mzansi stunned with lady's major glow-up

A woman on TikTok blew minds when she joined the viral glow-up challenge. Wendy started by posting throwback photos from her teens before the big surprise.

The old images evoked nostalgic memories carried by her fashion style, home decor, and poses. When she posted her actual glow-up, Mzansi lost it. The lady resembled a model with her perfect image.

Her style has evolved into the ultimate baddie look with blonde hair, a little black dress and flawless makeup. She captured her now-viral video:

"Bullying builds what? Please don't ask me anything; I have no father."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to viral TikTok glow-up trend 

Social media users were stunned by the lady's beauty evolution and commented:

@YourfavPointGuard🏀✿♡ hoped: 

"This trend must still be alive for when my time comes."

@Aun💗💗joked: 

"Money, if I catch you!"

@derah was in awe: 

"How are you people doing these things?"

@Juniyah_bw was amazed: 

"She literally became the baddest!"

@Nahh shared: 

"I think it's just makeup."

@💋𝕝𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕠💋was impressed: 

"Now, guys, that's actually a real glow-up."

@African queen 👑was mind-blown: 

"God, girl, you have blown my mind. You ate and left no crumbs."

@T-jay🙂 was astonished: 

"The way my jaw dropped."

@bettydeyforyou prayed for to have the lady's beauty: 

"I claim this in Jesus mighty most precious name, I pray."

SA compliments lady with violin-like voice

Briefly News also reported that a South African lady showed off her stunning vocals in a now-viral TikTok video after hopping on a popular trend. One of the members of Biko's Manna band wowed Mzansi when she flawlessly closed off the famous riff challenge.

Social media users were mesmerised by the young woman and complimented her in the most hilarious way.

Source: Briefly News

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

