A young South African lady was astonished when she saw a stunning student on campus doing the Naomi Campbell walk

Nomfundo was in awe of the girl’s confidence and whipped out her phone to record her iconic stroll

Social media users were impressed with the student’s aura and love for herself, which showed in the way she chose to carry herself

A UWC student was in awe of a stunning woman in heels on campus. Nomfundo recorded the woman and asked TikTokkers to help find her.

A confident student rocked high heels on campus and rocked Mzansi. Image: @mfundo.fufu

Her followers dug and found the gorgeous lady who exudes the same confidence on her TikTok account.

Mzansi stunned by confident UWC student

Usually, university students wear loungewear to class and sneakers or anything light to get through the day. Some individuals have done their best to switch up the boring school routine and turned the campus into their runway.

The students have started putting effort into their appearance and the daring pieces that immediately catch the eye. With her physique and bold attitude, a gorgeous UWC student stole many hearts, including Nomfundo’s.

Nomfundo was stunned by her as she stepped outside between classes. She whipped out her camera to record the fashion-forward lady who seemed to exist in her own universe as she did the Naomi Campbell Walk with headphones blasting her favourite music.

Nomfundo had to find the mesmerising student and asked TikTokkers to help look for her. Her followers came through with their detective skills.

The mystery lady is Venus Skweyiya, who is into art and fashion. Her TikTok account showed off her vibrant personality, which Nomfundo captured in a 13-second video.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s rocking heels on campus

Social media users were mesmerised by the confident lady and commented:

@luu🎀was stunned:

"Social anxiety is scared of her!"

@a.whole.bag.of.goodies commented:

"You can tell she’s going to become a CEO."

@Millicen.t complimented the lady:

"She knows she’s that girl."

@Seeya 🤍 noticed that:

"Her posture is immaculate!"

@Ndivhu🌸 shared:

"She’s the girl she thinks she is!"

