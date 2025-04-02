Khosi Twala has announced the return of her popular YouTube show, Khoffee With Khosi , with a new season featuring exciting guests like singer Donald and gender activist Yaya Mavundla

Fans, known as Khosi Reigns, expressed their excitement and urged top broadcasters like DStv to collaborate with her on the show

Khosi's loyal fanbase has shown immense support, previously organising a special trip for her and gifting her a R100K cheque for her birthday

Big Brother Mzansi Titans winner Khosi Twala has announced the return of the much-awaited second season of her YouTube show, Khoffee With Khosi. The show has an interesting lineup of guests that fans can look forward to.

Khosi Twala's 'Khofee With Khosi' has returned. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khoffee With Khosi returns

The news the Khosi Reigns have been waiting for is finally here! The beloved reality television star announced the highly anticipated return of her show Khoffee With Khosi. The first season of the show was an epic success as several celebrities graced the show.

The news of the show's return was shared on the microblogging platform X by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. Mphela noted that the new episodes are currently being uploaded on the star's YouTube page. Part of the post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala's talk show is back for Season 2. The new season is currently uploading new episodes on YouTube."

Fans can't wait for Khosi's show

Social media users were over the moon following the announcement. Many expressed their love for the Big Brother Titans winner and urged top broadcasters to collaborate with Khosi Twala on her new show.

The snippet shared by Phil Mphela showed that Khoffee With Khosi Season 2 will feature several popular figures, including singer Donald and gender activist Yaya Mavundla.

@FikileVezi commented:

"King 👑 Khosi 🔥 is back 💃💃 I see you also part of the guests."

@Neo31697578 wrote:

"On the second episode of Khoffee with Khosi @YayaRSA shares her transitioning journey."

@iTSAugustine1 said:

"Gosh, I am so obsessed with her. She deserves all the good things life has to offer."

@AndiswaTsh wrote:

"Baby girl knew exactly what to do with the platform big brother gave her, and she ran with it. And I love it for her."

@Blackmenrocks said:

"Welldone Elegant Khosi🔥Who's the light skinned lady looking like Samantha from BBA hotshots☺️"

@casseykhosistan added:

"@Mzansimagic plz do needful khoffe with khosi slot @DStv you will eat by #khositwala."

Two times Khosi's fans showed her love

Khosi Twala has a fiercely loyal fanbase known as the Khosi Reigns. The star's fans always go above and beyond for her and will do anything to see her winning.

In April 2024, Khosi Twala's fans organised and funded a trip for the star in commemoration of one year since she won Big Brother Titans.

That's not all, the star flaunted a R100K cheque that her fans gifted her for her birthday in September last year.

Fans are excited about the return of Khosi Twala's show 'Khoffee With Khosi'. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Moja Love announces new show X Deport

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that there is a new Moja Love show on the horizon. The channel has announced a new show targeting illegal immigration in the country.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on X, "Moja Love takes on illegal immigration. An upcoming show will have the host and crew confront undocumented individuals and the people that harbour them and bring them to book."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News