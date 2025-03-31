Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy wowed fans with their stunning fashion sense at a recent event, with Khuli in a sleek black and white suit and Lamiez in a figure-hugging white dress

Social media reactions were mixed, with some praising their lasting love while others joked about Musa Khawula’s rumour that Lamiez physically assaults Khuli

The couple consistently impresses with their coordinated outfits, loving gestures, and viral moments, including Lamiez dancing for Khuli and the rapper publicly declaring his love for her

Khuli Chana and his stunning wife, Lamiez Holworthy, are undoubtedly one of Mzansi's power couples. The stars recently turned heads when they stepped out dressed to kill. Fans are going crazy over their unmatched fashion sense.

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy looked stunning in a new picture. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy stun in new picture

The Morules deserve an award for being the best-dressed celebrity couple. Lamiez and Khuli showed other couples how it's done when they recently stepped out looking elegant to attend an event.

A picture of the stunning couple was shared on X by MDN News. Khuli Chana looked cool in a black and white suit, while his wife, DJ Lamiez Holworthy, showed off her killer curves in a figure-hugging white dress. Take a look at the snap below:

Fans react to Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's picture

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the sweet couple's picture. Some praised them for standing the test of time in the industry, while others made jokes about rumours that Lamiez physically assaulted her husband. The rumour was started by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

@morwaBenn said:

"I pray they don't disappoint us like Siya and Rachael."

@__T_touch wrote:

"Khuli bagged a beautiful woman. 🔥"

@Jikingqina added:

"Is she still hitting him?"

@incontroZA added:

"Does this guy have another job outside of posing with his wife?"

@ChrisEcxel102 commented:

"You can tell who's the man in this relationship."

Three times Khuli and Lamiez stunned

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana never miss a beat when it comes to their looks. The stars love rocking matching fits, and it looks like their little boy has already joined the team. Lamiez recently wowed fans when she rocked matching overalls with her son, Leano. The mother and son duo looked dashing in black overalls and brown boots.

The popular DJ recently caused a buzz when she showed off her steamy dance moves while dancing for her husband in a video. Some fans even joked that it should have been a private concert because sparks flew between the lovers.

Khuli Chana also left Mzansi chopping onions when he professed his love for his wife in a video. The rapper said being married to Lamiez was one of his biggest flexes.

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy looked stunning in a new post. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Lamiez Holworthy shows off her LV bag

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule became the talk of the town on social media regarding her recent social media post.

The Metro FM radio presenter and Khuli Chana's wife became a household name in the entertainment industry for her flawless beauty and DJing skills. She recently flaunted her stunning designer handbag.

