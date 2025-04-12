Andile Jali’s mansion features a modern double-storey design, elegant black and silver décor, full-length mirrors, and a unique outdoor area that includes a duck pond—combining luxury with tranquility

Jali and his then-wife Nonhle Ndala gave fans an exclusive home tour via The Plug YouTube channel, showcasing their taste in design, fitness space, and family-oriented living

While Jali’s career thrives, his personal life made headlines amid reports of a split from Ndala and a rumored new relationship with Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, stirring conversation across social media

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Andile Jali is no stranger to turning heads—both on and off the pitch.

Renowned for his commanding presence in the midfield and earning the Player of the Season accolade for the 2021/22 campaign, Jali’s success has translated into a luxurious lifestyle that many only dream of.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Andile Jali is no stranger to turning heads—both on and off the pitch.Image/Chippa United.

Source: Twitter

Eastern Cape elegance: Where football royalty resides

According to reports from Savanna News, Jali owns an opulent R17 million mansion nestled in the Eastern Cape.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This double-storey property is anything but modest—an architectural gem that balances contemporary design with serene natural beauty.

With a striking black and silver interior theme and floor-to-ceiling mirrors, the home exudes sophistication and personal flair.

The lavish residence also boasts a tranquil outdoor space that opens up to a duck pond—an unusual and charming feature.

Jali reportedly uses the open area to maintain his fitness, bringing the same discipline he shows on the field to his personal routine at home.

Home tour with The Plug

Fans got an inside look when Jali and his then-wife, fitness guru Nonhle Ndala, invited YouTube channel The Plug into their home.

The tour offered a glimpse into the footballer’s lifestyle—one marked by detail, elegance, and a clear eye for design. Watch the full tour here.

Love, loss, and new beginnings

Jali and Ndala’s fairytale marriage, which began in 2015, saw the couple raise three children together.

However, behind the luxury and headlines, trouble loomed.

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula stirred speculation earlier in 2022 by claiming the couple had divorced. Khawula further alleged that Jali was now romantically linked to Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, the former partner of Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch.

Notably, Mathithibala shares roots with Jali in Matatiele and reportedly had lobola paid on her behalf.

Social media sparks speculation

Although Jali and Mathithibala have yet to confirm their relationship publicly, the wellness coach shared affectionate posts celebrating Jali’s achievements during the 2022 Nedbank Cup victory.

Consistency creates extraordinary,” she wrote, adding fuel to ongoing speculation.

Inside Patrice Motsepe's R69 Million Cape Town mansion

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa’s first Black billionaire, Patrice Motsepe, lives in opulent style, owning a R69 million mansion in Cape Town’s elite Bishopscourt suburb.

The estate, acquired in 2014, features six en-suite bedrooms, a 24-seater dining room, cigar lounge, wine cellar, gym, home theatre, and a 10-bay garage for his luxury car collection.

The property also boasts a flood-lit tennis court, landscaped gardens, and a pool. Beyond personal luxury, Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital holds a 20% stake in the prestigious Val de Vie Estate.

Source: Briefly News